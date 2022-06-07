What a run.
What. A. Run.
What the Perquimans baseball team accomplished in the last two years is as remarkable as it gets.
That’s back-to-back 1A NCHSAA state championships and a 49-4 combined record in that time.
As I covered more and more Pirates games throughout this season, that the second straight title, which came to fruition in Holly Springs just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, seemed to be destined for this group.
It’s easy to think that when a team loses just once in the regular season, but the teams they beat, the outstanding performances they had and some of the special moments that came along for the team and community in Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field, all played a role.
The second game of the season, on March 4, provided a pretty good omen for the Pirates when the team finally received their 2021 state championship rings at a pregame ceremony and played to that hype immediately after.
They beat up on defending 3A state champion J.H. Rose 6-1.
Perquimans then was far and away the superior team in the newly-formed Four Rivers Conference.
At one point, for 10 consecutive games the Pirates shut out their opponent.
The final game of the shutout streak was a special night as well, not because of the 15-0 win over Bertie, but because Catfish Hunter Field had a new look.
It was the Pirates' first game with a new 300-person capacity grandstand behind home plate with a press box at the top of it. (I appreciated the new press box and used it well when I came to more games the rest of the season.)
The Perquimans community packed the new grandstand well that night as the Pirates won their 15th game of 19 straight victories to begin their defense of the 2021 title.
Any hope for a potential unbeaten season ended in Gatesville when Perquimans lost to Camden 4-2 in the Albemarle Easter Tournament championship.
Head coach Justin Roberson said at the time that despite the disappointment, losing a game at least gave the team a chance to step back and come to terms with what work needed to be done against top competition.
Once Easter break was over, the Pirates went right back to being themselves, dominating their way to a 12-0 FRC title and a No. 1 seed in the east playoffs.
The Pirates had their 15th-and-final mercy-rule win in the first round and the pitching staff went back to another shutout streak with three straight wins to make it back to the regional championship series.
Perquimans would sweep No. 3 Bear Grass Charter in two games to reach another state championship.
Then came a couple of state championship series performances that the Perquimans community should remember for years.
Senior Tanner Thach carried Perquimans to a Game 1 win on the mound. Seven innings, one hit, two walks, no runs and 12 strikeouts.
When the Pirates found a way to bring their only run of the game home in the bottom of the fourth, the left-hander didn’t allow a single Cherryville hitter on base over the final three innings.
Game 2 on Saturday afternoon just didn’t go the Pirates’ way, but Game 3 came later that night and Perquimans got a lift from another senior, Jakob Meads.
Meads fought his way through 4.1 innings, allowing just one earned run, had a couple huge run-scoring singles and came back to the mound to record the final out of the season.
So how did the Perquimans baseball program pull off back-to-back state championships?
Look no further than the senior class.
Nine Pirates played their final high school baseball game on Saturday night and they are, of course, very responsible for this year’s state title.
Ty Nixon, Jackson Russell, Eli Gregory, Colby Brown, Jakob Meads, Mason Byrum, Jett Winslow, Trent Byrum and Tanner Thach will go down as back-to-back state champions in their upperclassmen years.
I was not here to cover the 2021 version of the state champion Pirates, but it’s no surprise they were able to go back to back after this large group of seniors found a way to win it all by coming into their own as juniors and added one more year of experience in 2022.
Those nine seniors left a mark that Roberson, who just finished his 10th year as Perquimans’ head coach, said will be tough to move on from.
“All nine of them, I love them like sons and they’re always going to be a Pirate,” he said. “They are going to be missed. They cannot be replaced. They cannot be replaced for what they’ve done for this program.”
A three-peat is always an incredibly difficult task and without this graduating senior class, the task will be even harder.
But it’s possible. You have to win two first and that’s where they are.
You’ll have guys like Macon Winslow and Trenton Sawyer, who were already major pieces to this team, come back as seniors next year.
Winslow was the best overall hitter on this year’s team and after Thach, Sawyer carried a lot of the weight on the pitching mound.
There will also be some rising sophomores who will likely see their roles grow next season. Maddux Thach and Cameron Goodrow showed potential for expanded mound duties in 2023.
Roberson also made note of the freshmen who didn’t get a ton of playing time this season, praising them for the energy and passion they brought in the dugout, especially during the state championship series.
“We have a lot of guys in that dugout that will be back next year,” Roberson said. “We’re not going to have a lot of the big names. We’re not. But we’re still going to have what we wear on the back of our shirt, ‘Tradition,’ and the expectation isn’t going to change. The expectation to win is going to still be there.
“So we have a lot of work to do getting to that, but we’re going to enjoy this right now.”
Go right ahead and enjoy it, coach.
Same goes for the Perquimans community, which, I might add, showed up in Holly Springs in a way Cherryville just couldn’t match.
The two-year run your school’s baseball program just went on is special. It deserves that time to be celebrated.
David Gough is sports editor of The Daily Advance.