Palm Sunday, Holy Significance for Today

In Matthew 21:1-11, we learn about Jesus Coming to Jerusalem as King. The narrative is what many Bible translations title The Triumphal Entry and why many Christians celebrate Palm Sunday.
Perhaps you remember the story, as Jesus and the disciples approached Jerusalem, Jesus sends two of His disciples to the village ahead of them and tells them that at once they will find a donkey tied with her colt. Jesus continues to say untie both animals and bring them to Me. If anyone says anything, tell them, the Lord needs them.
Jesus had become like a superstar to the people, and they wanted to see Jesus treated like a king, but Jesus was not coming to be their earthly king. Jesus’ glory and kingship are superior.
As we begin this Holy Week, I pray we consider the significance and value of Palm Sunday and Jesus’ final week before the cross. His journey begins with the triumphal entry into Jerusalem, ending days later on the cross of Calvary, just outside the city gates. This historical event has great significance to our lives today.
Scripture tells that the people cut palm branches and waved them in the air; some laid their branches on the ground while others spread their cloaks on the ground for him to ride across. Palm branches represent victory and are symbolic of the final triumph Jesus obtains over death, hell, and the grave.
An achievement that He has secured for all Christians everywhere. As 1 Corinthians 15:55 reminds, death, where is your victory, where is your sting? Jesus’ victory assures every believer that they do not have to die a spiritual death. He is victorious; Jesus’ glory and kingship are superior to that of any earthly king.
The people shout hosanna the Scriptures recall. The crowd is hailing Christ as King. Hosanna means save please, taken from the Hebrew phrase, hoshiya na. I am sure the people were hoping Jesus would become their earthly king to save please from Roman occupation.
God had a more excellent plan to usher in true salvation to all who would trust and believe in Jesus. God made the way for us to know spiritual salvation—saved from spending eternity apart from Him. Psalm 118:25 states it best, save please (hoshiya na), we pray, O Lord! O Lord, we pray, give us success. Still today, Jesus will faithfully save all who call on Him.
Jesus entered the city riding on a donkey, which directly fulfilled an Old Testament prophecy recorded in Zechariah 9:9. In antiquity, it was common for kings arriving peacefully to enter into a city by procession while riding on a donkey—Jesus’ act symbolized peace.
Today, we understand that Jesus is the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6). Jesus has promised all who believe in Him peace (John 14:27). Today, all who find Jesus’ salvation can know both the peace of God and peace with God.
Palm Sunday is the marker that begins the holy week that will lead Jesus to the cross, where, on the Friday that followed, He became the perfect sacrificial lamb. However, the story does not end there; on the following Sunday, Jesus resurrects from death to die no more, hence, securing our victory over death, hell, and the grave (Romans 8:11).
Thus, confirming our spiritual salvation (John 3:16) and providing the way for us to know both the peace of God and peace with God (Philippians 4:7; Romans 5:1). Palm Sunday continues to have holy significance for all who believe in Jesus.
If you have never trusted Him to save you, let today be the day you allow Jesus to ride peacefully into your life. He is still The King of kings and The Prince of Peace; if you ask Him, Jesus will save you.
May this be the day you too shout hosanna to The King.