Palm Sunday, Holy Significance for Today

Herford, NC (27944)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.