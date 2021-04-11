Pat's Praise: A Servant’s Heart

Those who embody a servant’s heart are not difficult to identify. You won’t find them standing listlessly by when there is a project at hand. They eagerly jump in and help without being asked.
However, having a servant’s heart is not all task and deed-oriented. It has all to do with obedience to the voice of God. But what connects us to our Father in Heaven? His Son, Jesus Christ, our Lord, and Savior.
Keep in mind we must do the right thing for the right reason. “Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds before men, to be seen by them. Otherwise, you have no reward from your Father in heaven. Therefore, when you do a charitable deed, do not sound a trumpet before you as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may have glory from men.”
Matthew 6:1-2 NKJV. Don’t get caught up doing things, for image sake.
Read the complete sixth chapter of Matthew to get the full impact of Jesus’ teachings. He warns us about facades, hypocrisy.
Our purpose on this earth is to be God-pleasers, not people pleasers. Perhaps it is time for me to check my motives. “But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, that your charitable deed may be in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will Himself reward you openly.” Mathew 6:4-4 NKJV.
Reflect on the request by the mother of James and John (Zebedee’s sons) for them to sit on the right hand and left hand of Jesus in His Kingdom. That was third-party self-seeking. But Jesus said that decision laid not with Him but with His Father. There are only two options available to us – seek to serve ourselves or serve others.
“When the ten others heard about this, they lost their tempers, thoroughly disgusted with the two brothers. So Jesus got them together to settle things down. He said, ‘You’ve observed how godless rulers throw their weight around, how quickly a little power goes to their heads. It’s not going to be that way with you. Whoever wants to be great must become a servant. Whoever wants to be first among you must be your slave. That is what the Son of Man has done: He came to serve not to be served – and then to give away his life in exchange for the many who are held hostage.’” Matthew 20:24-28 The Message Bible.
Most likely, James and John went to their mother and asked her to approach Jesus on their behalf. But for what gain? Power? Status? The above Scripture shows how rapidly good relationships can deteriorate. We see this sort of thing happening in dealings today. Perhaps our concern for self-fulfillment places our goal as self-satisfaction. Our goal should be to focus more on the heart of Christianity – knowing and loving God first.
Christ’s plan for us is servanthood, one who is under submission to another, willingly giving of oneself to minister to another. The Great Teacher paved the way in His examples for us. His first sacrifice for us was to leave the comfort and glory of being with His Father to fulfill his divinely ordained role on earth.
“Because He poured out His soul unto death, And He was numbered with the transgressors, And He bore the sin of many And made intercession for the transgressors.” Isaiah 53:12b NKJV. The Messiah, the suffering servant. Ponder all that Christ gave up to save us, the transgressors, then compare our gains.
When we serve others, we take on the cloak of The Messiah, advocating His model.
Helping others requires a great deal of humility and humbleness. Consider the act of Jesus washing the feet of the disciples. That supports His words, “Whoever desires to become great among you, let him be your servant.” Mahatma Gandhi said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” There is greatness in serving.
Be that one example for others letting your servanthood show! Serving is an action verb, and its effects may lead to reciprocity. The act of serving may move the hearts of others, giving them comfort. The Word tells us God is paying attention and will remember our helping others. There is possibly no better way to deepen our relationship with God than through serving others.