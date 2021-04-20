Pat's Praise: A Spirit of Infirmity

It is three-thirty this Sunday morning, and sleep evades me. Even with all the doors and windows closed and locked tight, I can hear the rain and wind swirling roundabout.
One blessing of the rain is that it is washing away some of the thick coat of pollen coating my immediate world. Pollen – that fine yellow-green dusty stuff that is so necessary for the new life of vegetation. The most significant pollen source is the North Carolina Pine, but another culprit is the great oak tree.
Did you know that pollen is sometimes used for health benefits? And that pine pollen is believed to have anti-aging properties, will alleviate fatigue and boost testosterone? These benefits are not supported by scientific research studies, merely anecdotal. However, to those who are allergic to pollen, this season can be a nightmare.
Nonetheless, there is hope. “For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds, saith the Lord.” Jeremiah 30:17a KJV. The Message Bible says it this way: “As for you, I’ll come with healing, curing the incurable.” At some point in our lives, we will be faced with illnesses and ailments. Who better to talk to us about infirmities than the Lord’s disciple, Luke, the medical doctor.
“Now He was teaching in one of the synagogues on the Sabbath, and behold, there was a woman who had a spirit of infirmity eighteen years and was bent over and could in no way raise herself up. But when Jesus saw her, He called her to Him and said to her, ‘Woman, you are loosed from your infirmity,’ and He laid His hands on her, and immediately she was made straight and glorified God.” Luke 13:10-13 NKJV. Versions other than the King James identifies the infirmity as a “sickness caused by a spirit; crippled by a spirit; a demon; a disabling spirit.
Many of today’s demons are the result of living in a fallen world. We have simply fallen away from God’s goodwill. Insatiable ambition, drug consumption, legitimate and illegitimate wealth, disrespect for human life. Simon Peter wrote with credibility and conviction. In 1 Peter 2:17:15-17 NKJV, wrote he, “For this is the will of God, that by doing good you may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men – as free, yet not using liberty as a cloak for vice but as bondservants of God. Honor all people. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honor the king.”
Great care must be taken not to blame all infirmities on demons or Satans influence. Indeed they can attack our bodies, emotions, and train of thought. This infirmity spirit is a demonic presence that attaches itself to an individual and causes a seemingly incurable condition. Nevertheless, many illnesses are self-imposed. No matter the cause, we can find comfort in knowing the power of healing through conversations with our Savior.
Jesus said, “I saw Satan fall from heaven like lightning! Look, I have given you authority over all the power of the enemy, and you can walk among snakes and scorpions and crush them. Nothing will injure you. But don’t rejoice because evil spirits obey you; rejoice because your names are registered in heaven.” Luke 10:18-20 NLT.
Snakes and scorpions were symbols of danger and malevolence. (Satan is the serpent who tempted Eve). This Scripture doesn’t mean that we, as Jesus’ disciples, are to take dangerous chances; the point is that God protects his servants. And, we should not take pleasure in any spiritual power we may feel we have, but rejoice in the greatness of God!
From time to time, our faith may be tested, just as was that of John the Baptizer. As you may recall, this John was the last prophet in the Bible who spoke about the coming Messiah. John, the cousin of Jesus and about six months older than Him, questioned His authenticity. John sent messengers to Jesus, asking whether He was the promised Messiah. “John the Baptist, who was in prison, heard about all the things the Messiah was doing. So he sent his disciples to ask Jesus, ‘Are you the Messiah we’ve been expecting, or should we keep looking for someone else?’” Matthew 11:2-3 NLT.
Jesus’ response was dramatic: “Go back to John and tell him what you have heard and seen – the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cured, the deaf hear, the dead are raised to life, and the Good News is being preached to the poor. And tell him, ‘God blesses those who do not turn away because of me.’” Matthew 11:4-6 NLT. John asked if “you are the one who is coming,” with Jesus responding, “I am fulfilling the prophecies of the Old Testament.”
“Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened. And the ears of the deaf shall be unstopped. Then the lame shall leap like a deer And the tongue of the dumb sing.” Isaiah 35:5-6a NKJV. “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! We have blessed you from the house of the Lord.” Psalm 118:26 NKJV. The one who comes “in the name of the Lord” – Jesus quoted this verse as he wept over Jerusalem. “For I say to you, you shall see Me no more till you say, ‘Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!’” Matthew 23:39 NKJV.
We live in a fallen world – spiritually and morally degraded we are. We have turned away from the Lord’s friendship, from obedience to Him and godly family lives. Beauty and tranquility evade us. We have reverted into a cesspool of murderers, of sexual identity confusion, internal strife, and senselessness. Now we must suffer the consequences of our sinfulness.
“Come! And let him who thirsts come. Whoever desires, let him take the water of life freely.” Revelation 22:17b NKJV. Friendship, beauty, tranquility, peace, joy, and eternal life can be restored to us through God’s Son, Jesus Christ. We must humble ourselves and ask.