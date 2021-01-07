Pat's Praise: And With A Purpose

Several years ago, I was quite ill with gastrointestinal issues, fevers up to 104.5 degrees, lethargy, significantly elevated blood pressure readings, and debilitating fatigue.
After several trips to the local emergency department, the attending physician admitted me as an inpatient. Several specialists studied the scans, x-ray’s, labs, me.
The neurosurgeon, after asking my age (which was 72 at the time), laughingly said, “Well, you are much too old to have recently developed lupus, but you sure have all the signs and symptoms.”
It wasn’t until my nephrologist saw me that he determined Hydrolozine was the culprit and that I had drug-induced lupus. He discontinued that medication, and over time I made a full recovery.
I recall being so sad and discouraged; I remember reciting the old hymn’s lyrics, “How Firm A Foundation,” over and over in my head. Verse 1: “How firm a foundation, ye saints of the Lord, Is laid for your faith in His excellent Word! What more can He say than to you He hath said, You, who unto Jesus for refuge, have fled?” “For no other foundation can anyone lay than that which is already laid, which is Jesus Christ (the Messiah, the Anointed One.)” 1 Corinthians 3:11 AMP.
Perhaps the author of that dear old hymn formulated the second verse from his Philippians 4:12-13 KJV readings. “I know both how to be abased, and I know how to abound: everywhere and in all things, I am instructed both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need. I can do all things through Christ, which strengtheneth me.” Verse 2: “In every condition, in sickness, in health; In poverty’s vale, or abounding in wealth; At home and abroad, on the land, on the sea, As thy days may demand, shall thy strength ever be.”
“Fear not, I am with thee, O be not dismayed, For I am thy God and will still give thee aid; I’ll strengthen and help thee, and cause thee to stand Upheld by My righteous, omnipotent hand” are the words to the third verse. That is almost a direct quote from Isaiah 41:10 KJV. “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea. I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”
Verse 4, “When through the deep waters I call thee to go, The rivers of woe shall not thee overflow; For I will be with thee, thy troubles to bless, And sanctify to thee thy deepest distress.” Verse 5, “When through fiery trials thy pathways shall lie, My grace, all-sufficient, shall be thy supply; The flame shall not hurt thee; I only design Thy dross to consume and thy gold to refine.”
These two verses may have been influenced by Isaiah 43:2 AMP, which says, “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you, and through the rivers, they will not overwhelm you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned or scorched, nor will the flame kindle upon you.”
Again, from Isaiah’s influence, does the author reflect. Verse 6: “Even down to old age all My people shall prove My sovereign, eternal, unchangeable love; And when hoary hairs shall their temples adorn, Like lambs, they shall still in My bosom be borne.”
The Scripture reads like this: “And even to your old age I am he; and even to hoar hairs will I carry you: I have made, and I will bear; even I will carry, and will deliver you.” Isaiah 46:4 KJV. A definition of “hoary hairs” is gray or white hair with or as if with age, extremely old.
The last verse, seven, reads: “The soul that on Jesus has leaned for repose, I will not, I will not desert to its foes; That soul though all hell should endeavor to shake, I’ll never, no never, no never forsake.” Look how closely these words follow the Scripture in Hebrews 13:5 KJV. “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”
As folks will make resolutions for the new year, I will not be calling mine by that catchphrase. My goal is to fulfill my God-given purpose in life, serving Him in all capacities. After all, my purpose, the reason I am here is for God’s glory.
What glorifies our Father? I am to praise and worship Him, proclaiming His greatness. I will share the Good News with others by my deeds and actions; I must live that lesson I am trying to teach.
I will read God’s Word, meditate on the true meanings, converse with Him through prayer. My life cannot be just about me – it must focus on others’ lives and needs. Perhaps God will use me in extraordinary ways in 2021.