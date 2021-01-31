Pat's Praise: Be More Like Jesus

Yesterday, I posted something on my Facebook Timeline that went somewhat like this. “This year, I want to be more like Jesus: Hang out with sinners; Upset religious people; Tell stories that make people think; Choose unpopular friends; Be kind, loving and merciful; Take naps on boats.”
That brought to mind the teaching of the Apostle Paul when he said:
“For though I be free from all men, yet have I made myself servant unto all, that I might gain the more. And unto the Jews, I became as a Jew, that I might gain the Jews; to them that are under the law, as under the law, that I might gain them that are under the law; To them that are without law, as without law, (being not without law to God, but under the law to Christ,) that I might gain them that are without law. To the weak became I as weak, that I might gain the weak: I am made all things to all men, that I might, by all means, save some.” 1 Corinthians 9:19-22 KJV.
To be able to communicate with another, you must have a common ground. Paul knew this intuitively. He read the situation, then led accordingly; however, never compromising his calling to serve Christ.
If you don’t hang out with those who do not know Jesus, you have missed the opportunity to tell them the Good News. You cannot present yourself as an intellectual elite and expect to connect with those who have not accepted Christ as their Savior.
I may not “take naps on boats” because of my fear of water. Nevertheless, I will strive to be kinder, more loving, and more compassionate, more merciful. I will spend time with sinners, not sinning but trying to reach them on their level. And yes, I will most likely upset some “religious” people.
None of this is about using compromise. It is about using wise arguments in support of the Gospel of Jesus Christ; it is about being prepared to place me in the shoes of the unbeliever when praising and resounding God’s Word.
We are at the end of the first month of the year 2021. Many have made and already broken resolutions for this new year. There are critical issues we face as Christians. We must promote Jesus as our Lord and Savior. We must ask for His healing for this world. We must unite in love and prayer for our government leaders, local and national. We must pray that they make Godly decisions in all aspects of governing.
The Psalmist tells us in Psalm 91 that there is a security of the godly. “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord; He is my refuge and my fortress; my God; in him will I trust. Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.” Psalm 91:1-3 KJV.
To become more like Christ, we must ask God to help us be more like Him. “And whatever you ask in My name, that I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son, If you ask anything in My name, I will do it.” John 14:13-14 NKJV.
You must read and study His Word to know more about Him. When you exhibit love to Him, it spreads throughout your entire being. As you practice treating others as you would like to be treated, Jesus shines through.
To be more like Jesus, we must learn to think beyond ourselves. Our goal is to live so that others may see Jesus in us and want to come to Him. “I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” Galatians 2:20 ESV.
We must humble ourselves, living by His example. My goal is to become closer to Jesus as I study His Word daily. It gets more comfortable and easier to do what God says rather than what the world says.
“He who says he abides in Him ought himself also to walk just as He walked.” 1 John 2:6 NKJV. And we are to walk in love. “Therefore be imitators of God as dear children. And walk in love, as Christ also has loved us and given Himself for us, an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet-smelling aroma.” Ephesians 5:1-2 NKJV.
We must nourish the presence of God in our lives. “Put off concerning your former conduct, the old man which grows corrupt according to the deceitful lusts, and be renewed in the spirit of your mind, and that you put on the new man which was created according to God, in true righteousness and holiness.” Ephesians 4:22-24 NKJV.
A resident of Perquimans County, Pat Throckmorton can be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com