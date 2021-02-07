Pat's Praise: Clear, Brief and Bold

The time frame was around 610 to 605 B.C. Sin was rampant in Judah while people worshiped idols, sacrificed their children to pagan gods, and ignored God. Along came Habakkuk the Prophet.
Some references say the name Habakkuk may mean wrestler. This prophet entered into a great debate with God. Interesting it is that most prophets spoke to the people on God’s behalf; however, Habakkuk was unique in that he talked to God on behalf of the people.
Habakkuk received an announcement from God, referred to as an oracle in verse 1, chapter 1. In this instance, the oracle refers to the minor prophet himself, one chosen to speak prophesies or hidden knowledge of God.
The book opens with Habakkuk’s complaint to God. “How long, O Lord, must I call for help, but you do not listen? Or cry out to you, “Violence!” but you do not save? Why do you make me look at injustice? Why do you tolerate wrong? Destruction and violence are before me; there is strife, and conflict abounds.” Habakkuk 1:2-3 NIV.
One reference says Habakkuk may have prayed for as long as twelve years, asking God’s intervention for the destruction and viciousness of his day. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? There he was, complaining to God about being ignored in the face of all the wrongs and injustices taking place.
Yep, that is us for sure. We don’t have the big picture; therefore, we cannot see God working in the background. Like Habakkuk, we can argue and plead with God, but we must listen as well. Amazed we will be at the miracles He is working for us in the background.
The Lord answered Habakkuk by saying he would raise up the Babylonians, the evil ones who showed no mercy, those who were intentionally malevolent and wicked. But Habakkuk had a second complaint. “O Lord, are you not from everlasting? My God, my Holy One, we will not die. O Lord, you have appointed them to execute judgment; O Rock, you have ordained them to punish. Your eyes are too pure to look on evil; You cannot tolerate wrong. Why then do you tolerate the treacherous? Why are you silent while the wicked swallow up those more righteous than themselves?” Habakkuk 1:12-13 NIV.
Habakkuk was waiting and ready for God’s answer to his questions. And the Lord answered his complaint, saying, “Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it.” Habakkuk 2:2 KJV
In other words, write it legibly, make it clear. When prophets were commanded to write a thing, it denoted that the great importance and fulfillment of it was much later in coming.
This particular event (probably the destruction of Babylon’s monarchy) didn’t occur until about 100 years later. “Make it plain” so that it may be read with ease, so that everyone who sees it may be able to read it quickly as he passes by.
That is a good lesson as well on how we should write and speak. Let there be no “filler” words, no emptiness or falsity to our writing/speaking. Let us be exact (for clarity), brief (for conciseness), and bold (filled with courage) in all our communications.
Proverbs 16:4, 9 NIV says this: “The Lord works out everything for his own ends – even the wicked for a day of disaster. In his heart, a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps.”
Be clear and concise. Be bold, having the courage, and speaking out against wrongs no matter what others think or say. It is doing God’s will and continuing on the right path regardless of any encountered hardships.
Be the voice of the broken, the oppressed, the troubled. And persevere in faith and keep talking to God. He is in control, and He is listening. Answers to today’s prayers and petitions may not be in the manner or the timing we expect – they will be in God’s time.
We can be bold because we know that God is on our side! Remain alert and keep standing firm in your faith. “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.” 1 Corinthians 16:13 KJV
“The wicked flee when no man pursueth, but the righteous are bold as a lion.” Proverbs 28:1 KJV