Pat's Praise: Devotions

“I am saying this for your own good, not to restrict you, but that you may live in a right way in undivided devotion to the Lord.” 1 Corinthians 7:35 NIV.
Paul wrote to the Corinthians because there was such diverse and fractious behavior in Corinth: spiritual arrogance, sexual misconduct, wrongs against others. Strife and misunderstanding of authentic Christian beliefs were rampant. That is evident today in all the “splinter” churches that keep cropping up across our country.
The word devotion means feelings of ardent, often selfless affection and dedication, a person or principle; an assignment or appropriation to any purpose or cause, etc.; an act of religious observance or prayer, especially when private; religious ardor or zeal; piety.
Setting aside time for personal Bible study time is critical to each of us if we intend to stay in God’s Word. I openly admit that I have been out of the Bible as often as I have been in the Bible in my seventy-seven years. I have wept often and suffered much.
Humbled, I have been many times over. However, I have never failed to pray and lean on God’s word for comfort. I guess I can call some of the bad times “reality checks” by God!
“But I am afraid that just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may somehow be led astray from your sincere and pure devotion to Christ.” 2 Corinthians 11:3 NIV.
This year, I have committed to reading my Bible more and studying God’s word, and extracting its meaning to understand and then apply these teachings to my own life.
As a Christmas gift about 12 years ago, Keith gave me the revised six-volume Matthew Henry Commentary – what a treasure! Sometimes in the past, I became complacent, a little too self-satisfied in my knowledge and understanding.
I believe that may be a problem with our society today, considering we possess all the knowledge required; thus, it is unnecessary to read the Bible or do daily devotions. Not true – there is much to learn.
My friend, Ray Richards (who passed away from lung cancer a few years ago), loaned me a book written by Ray C. Stedman. Is This All There Is To Life is an excellent book to read. There is a profound lesson in the closing pages of the last chapter.
Stedman explains that rather than being broken and fragmented, we want to be “stable, controlled, balanced, whole people.” He goes on to say, “Here is the secret of it,” referencing this Scripture from Ecclesiastes 12:13 NIV: “Now all has been heard; here is the conclusion of the matter: Fear God and keep his commandments for this is the whole duty of man.” For this very reason, I believe it is important to me to set aside time each day to devote to the Word of God.
The Bible is literature involving three main types: discourse (authoritative writings), prose (ordinary language and way of speaking), and poetry (a style of writing divided up into lines or stanzas – Psalms).
Reading books and interpretations of Bible scholars is a tremendous help to me. Research the works of Matthew Henry, C.S. Lewis, and Dallas Willard, etc., when trying to understand a specific Scripture passage.
My relationship with Jesus requires time, not just a Sunday morning ritual. This time is essential to build a closeness that allows me to talk with Him (prayers) and for Him to speak to me (His Word, the Bible).
If not enough time is spent with Him, the relationship weakens. The Apostle Paul said in Philippians 3:10-11 NIV, “I want to know Christ and the power of his resurrection and the fellowship of sharing in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, and so, somehow, to attain to the resurrection from the dead.”
Paul wasn’t playing the martyr’s role, but he did believe that identifying with the sufferings of Christ was part of trusting in him for salvation. One reference says that to become like Christ in his death means to serve him in costly ways, ways that spell destruction for old habits and patterns.
The truth is, I am not as smart as I think I am. Many issues surface when I question what to do next – what direction I should take. Those of you still in the workforce may involve changing jobs and relocating to another area. And you may question whether you are making the move God would have you make.
Familiarize yourself with God’s Holy Word by studying the Scriptures; the more often, the better. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11 ESV.
“But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31 ESV. Replenish your spirit with the joy, peace, and strength of the Lord by being in His presence intentionally. That is a tremendous takeaway for daily devotions.
“Therefore, I urge you, brothers, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as living sacrifices, holy and pleasing to God – this is your spiritual act of worship. Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing and perfect will.” Romans 12:1-2 NIV.