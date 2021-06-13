Pat's Praise: Fearmongering

"You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come.” Matthew 24:6 NIV
Jesus was prophesying about the time yet to come; of the future of humanity. He proclaims such things are sure to occur, not out of necessity but due to men’s evil desires and devious nature. We have been warned against making doomsday predictions of the concluding time.
Today’s news headlines are startling. The media is obsessed with fearmongering. Newscasters have become media stars with their talent to build even the most insignificant event into a catastrophe.
Fearmongering is spreading frightening and exaggerated rumors of impending danger, purposely and needlessly arousing public fear about an issue. Illegal aliens, MS-13 gangs, cop-killing, abortions, infanticide, school shootings, and such dominate ALL newscasts.
Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and various other social networks contribute to the feeling of unrest and fear as well. Jesus cautioned His disciples against terror. “See to it that you are not alarmed,” He said.
Recall the story of Chicken Little; that is a prime example of fearmongering! Envision Chicken Little, trembling in fear, shaking so hard half her feathers fell out when that an acorn fell on her head.
“Help! Help! The sky is falling! I have to go tell the king!” And off she ran.
Along the way, she encountered Henny Penny, Ducky Lucky, Goosey Loosey, and Turkey Lurkey. Because Chicken Little proclaimed the sky is falling to be the truth, all the others bought into it as well. In their panic, they were duped by Foxy Loxy and, well, you know the rest of the story.
The point of this story is well taken – don’t be a “Chicken Little.” Do not be afraid, have the courage. The sky is not falling. Put your faith in God. Pray! Pray! Pray! Prayer is never out of fashion, especially when we feel distressed. Be prepared for physical and spiritual calamity.
Matthew Henry said, “From the time that the Jews rejected Christ, and he left their house desolate, the sword never departed from them. See what comes of refusing the gospel. Those who will not hear the messengers of peace shall be made to hear the messengers of war. But where the heart is fixed, trusting in God, it is kept in peace and is not afraid. It is against the mind of Christ that his people should have troubled hearts, even in troublous times.”
“The Lord is my light and my salvation – whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life – of whom shall I be afraid? When evil men advance against me to devour my flesh, when my enemies and my foes attack me, they will stumble and fall. Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear; though war breaks out against me, even then, I will be confident.” Psalm 27:1-3 NIV.
God is central to and the light of a Christian. Only through the gracious presence of God can we strengthen ourselves. He hears our prayers. The Psalmist assures us of being brave, not fearful, and to commune with God. What a feeling of trust in God David must have had, to speak in such bold confidence. Oh, to have that same conviction as David!
LORD, we understand there will be chaos and unrest surrounding us. Give us courage and strength to fight off the devil; create in us a keen ambition to commune with YOU in prayer. Make us slow to anger when we witness the unjust treatment. Please help us to act rather than react.
In JESUS name, I pray, Amen.