Pat's Praise: From Darkness to Light

“And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places, far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come.” Ephesians 1:19-21 KJV
Oh, my! Did the Apostle Paul have his work cut out for him! From the Galatians to the Corinthians, to the Ephesians, to the Thessalonians, to the….. But he persevered throughout, never faltering. He may have changed his strategy from time to time, but never the message.
This letter to the Ephesians emphasized that the Good News was for the Gentiles and Jews alike and gave us clear instructions on how we are to respond to each other.
You know Paul prayed for the Gentiles, as well as the Jews, to have power in the spirit, to give them strength and the ability to love one another. The book of Ephesians teaches us to live a life of humility, grace, and love. Instructed we are to turn from the darkness of sin and live a good life as children of God.
Regardless of the relationship you are in, whether husband, wife, sister, mother, brother, child, Paul teaches our behavior and actions must be characterized by respect and love. Respect, a deep, positive feeling of admiration for another. Love, the act of caring and giving to someone else; having someone’s best interest and wellbeing as a priority in your life.
Love and respect are the pathways out of the darkness. Respect and love start at home. Encouraged, we are to turn away from the darkness of our former (sinful) lives and live as new people in Christ, filled with the light, seeking only what is good, and right, and authentic. Out of the darkness, Christians are to be Christ-like.
Hence, this is The Way! Many forces rob us of our dignity and our ability to be creative so that sometimes, we feel as though the darkness is winning. Perhaps that is why the Creation Story (Genesis 1) finds the world immersed in darkness.
Compare Standard Time to Daylight Savings Time. We are early into DST, with the daylight hours getting longer and longer. Sunrise is now a little after six AM, with sunset at 7:48 PM. But there is still another good thirty minutes of light before sunrise and after sunset.
Scientifically, we understand longer nights and shorter days are tied to the earth’s rotation, not the moving forward or back of the clock’s hands. That wintertime darkness feels powerful and overwhelming, especially if there is little sunlight in the daytime hours.
Our war against the devil is real. Paul instructs us to put on the whole armor of God. Girded, we must be so we can resist the devil and his evil at all times. We must stand our ground as this is a constant threat.
You have read that he “prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” Please take steps to assure it is not you whom he consumes! Step out of the darkness. Pray. Meditate. Read His Word. Do this habitually, not as an afterthought.
The Prophet Isaiah predicted the coming of the Light of the World. God will send the Messiah, the Wonderful Counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace to save His people. He will rule with righteousness and do so as a servant who will die to take away our sins.
“The people who walk in darkness will see a great light. For those who live in a land of deep darkness, a light will shine. For a child is born to us, a son is given to us. The government will rest on his shoulders. And he will be called: Wonderful Counselor, mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:2, 6 NIV.
Wonderful Counselor: exceptional, distinguished. Mighty God: He is God himself. Everlasting Father: He is timeless; He is God our Father. Prince of Peace: His government is one of justice and peace.
“Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints.” Ephesians 6:18 KJV
My prayer is this: Lord, surrounded we are by darkness. Sometimes it is difficult to see through all the murkiness to realize You are still there for us and with us.
You have never given up on us, Lord; we will not give up on You, Your Goodness, Compassion, Grace, and Love. We will persevere to push away the darkness and feel Your Love and protection that is ever surrounding us.
We love You, Lord. Forgive us our sins.
In Jesus' name, I pray. Amen.