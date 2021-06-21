Pat's Praise: Holy, Holy, Holy

Bishop Reginal Heber may have been born with a silver spoon in his mouth; however, this was not discernible by his behavior and lifestyle.
The son of a wealthy landowner and cleric, Heber was born on April 21, 1783. He was educated at Oxford University (Oxford England) and made quite a name for himself with his literary abilities.
He served as a country parson for sixteen years, was appointed the second Bishop of Calcutta, where he traveled extensively, setting up schools and churches. Unfortunately, his unrelenting labors took a terrible toll on his health. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of forty-three one Sunday morning after preaching to a large outdoor crowd of Indians. A marble monument to Bishop Heber stands at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Calcutta, India.
Holy, Holy, Holy, this hymn was written by Heber specifically for use on Trinity Sunday (eight weeks after Easter) yet is so meaningful it should be sung regularly.
What is it about this hymn that brings tears to my eyes each time I hear it? I am overwhelmed with emotions that I cannot explain. The tears flow uncontrollably. And I am embarrassed by the feelings that I am exhibiting. So, I cry some more! The tears won’t stop!
Psalm 95:6-7 gives us a call to worship and obedience. “Oh come, let us worship and bow down; Let us kneel before the Lord, our Maker, For He is our God, And we are the people of His pasture And the sheep of His hand.”
“Holy, Holly, Holly, Lord God Almighty! Early in the morning, our song shall rise to Thee; Holy, Holy, Holy, Merciful, and Mighty! God in Three Persons, blessed Trinity!” What an affirmation of our Triune Godhead. Three Persons (equal and eternal with each other) are taught throughout God’s Word.
“Holy, Holy, Holy! All the saints adore Thee, Casting down their golden crowns around the glassy sea; Cherubim and seraphim falling down before Thee, Which wert and art and evermore shall be.”
Cherubim are images that represent God’s presence and attributes. “Therefore consider the goodness and severity of God: on those who fell, severity; but toward you, goodness if you continue in His goodness. Otherwise, you also will be cut off.” Romans 11:22 NKJV.
And about seraphim, Ron Graham (author of simplybible.com) said, “They are a class of poisonous serpents in the symbolic realm of visions. They are firey, flying, talking serpents who have faces and feet they cover with their spare wings – make of that what you will.”
“Holy, Holy, Holy! Tho the darkness hide Thee, Tho the eye of sinful man Thy glory may not see; Only Thou art holy, there is none beside Thee Perfect in pow’r, in love and purity.”
Most of us try to include Jesus in our lives, making room for Him, among other things. That is not the case, however, because Jesus IS life. And He sits on the throne. But, sadly, there is another, lesser throne, and that is found in each of our hearts. Perhaps this is what Reginald Heber had in mind with the words to the third verse – that the shadow of the throne in our heart is so big it blocks out any view of God.
“Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God Almighty! All Thy works shall praise Thy name in earth and sky and sea! Holy, Holy, Holy, Merciful, and Mighty! God in Three Persons, blessed Trinity.” Oh, how we trivialize God’s Word; everything seems to push Jesus to the side or pretend He is not there.
Contemporary Christian music appeals to many, but nothing can take the place of the hymns of yesteryear. The words evoke deep emotions and a heartfelt closeness to God.
“Oh, give thanks to the Lord! Call upon His name; Make known His deeds among the peoples! Sing to Him, sing psalms to Him; Talk of all His wondrous works! Glory in His holy name; Let the hearts of those rejoice who seek the Lord! Seek the Lord and His strength; Seek His face evermore!” Psalm 105:1-4 NKJV.
Isaiah 6:3b, “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord of hosts; The whole earth is full of His glory!” The seraphim cover their faces with their wings as they cry these words. So, we too should worship the Lord in the beauty of His holiness. We should bow down in awe and wonder, as did the seraphim. Ours is a triune God – the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. It is time we get back to the basic teachings of God’s Word without putting our particular spin on passages. The whole earth is full of His glory; we merely have to accept.
Reach out to strangers, to friends and family, to those less fortunate. Share with them the Good News. Be a champion for Christ but know this: “All who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution. But evil men and impostors will grow worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived.
But you must continue in the things which you have learned and been assured of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that from childhood you have known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.” 2 Timothy 3:12-15 NKJV.