One might have expected that Mary’s child would have been born in Nazareth, where Mary and Joseph lived. But circumstances beyond their control made a distant village the birthplace of the Messiah.
“And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed. (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.) And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city. And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, to be taxed with Mary, his espoused wife, being great with child.” Luke 2:1-5 KJV.
The weather may have been mild for winter, for flowers spring up after the November rains, and the sheep already were driven out to the pastures. “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night.” Luke 2:8 KJV.
So, Joseph and Mary traveled, she on a donkey and he afoot. The end of the second day found them at Shechem as their resting place as it was about halfway between Judea and Galilee (according to one source). Their ascent to the town of Bethlehem took them over many limestone hills and dusty glare of valleys. Finally, they reached their destination, the mountain town or village of Bethlehem. Their journey was one of three, maybe four days.
There were no Holiday Inn’s, Hilton’s, Hampton’s, or Ramada Inns. But there were khans, erected for weary travelers; even private homes were opened to them where they were made welcome. The host would bring at once water to wash the traveler’s feet, dusty with their sandals (food and lodging provided for him and his livestock). Due to the influx of many travelers, all guest chambers in private homes were already taken.
Still searching for a room, Mary said to Joseph, “Take me down off this donkey; the time has come.” They entered the cave in the hillside, which was immediately filled with light, and continued so as long as she remained in it. And the infant Jesus was born. Angels were around Him at His birth, singing halleluiahs and praises to His name.
On the night of the birth of Christ, shepherds lay out, with their flocks, on the hillside. Some were keeping their turn of watching while the others slept. “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.” Luke 2:8-10 KJV.
Imagine the stillness of the hillside, the quietness broken only by the occasional bleating of a sheep. The humble shepherds, quietly communing with nature in the darkness of night. Suddenly an angel of the Lord appeared among them in an incredible array of light, proclaiming Christs’ birth! Indeed, filled they were with a great fear!
“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.” Luke 2:11-14 KJV.
“And it came to pass, as the angels were gone away from them into heaven, the shepherds said one to another, Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us. And they came with haste and found Mary, Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. And when they had seen it, they made know abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. But Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart. And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.” Luke 2:15-20 KJV.
Today is Christmas Eve, the eve of our Lord and Savior’s birth. Rejoice in the celebration of His coming. Prepare for His second coming. Perhaps you will receive gifts this Christmas. Accept His gift of love and grace and forgiveness — celebrate Christmas in the fashion of Christians. Love your family, friends, neighbors, and all humankind. But firstly, love God.