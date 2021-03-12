Pat's Praise: It Is God’s Idea

I am not sure how many million people tuned in to watch Oprah Winfrey’s recent interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
What I am sure of is that I was not one in the masses. The Royal family has ended up with even more royal problems.
Some say the Duchess was bravely fighting for her marriage, mental health, and children, trying to save all from the royal family’s prejudice and opposition.
On the other hand, Prince Harry is shown as an oppressed son, misunderstood by his distant father. Yet some say he is a troublemaking rebel begging for attention.
You must decide what you believe. But, how to go about doing that? As always, turn to God’s Word. Psalm 119:105 NIV tells us, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path.” It is still true today. Look for what God says, and you will find the truth you need.
Only those involved know the true motives of this tell-all interview. Regardless of the decision you reach, most likely irreparable damage is done to this royal family unit.
Unfortunately for me, I never knew a grandparent; they were dead and buried before I was born. My initial close encounter with a family member’s death was June of 1962 when my dad passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a massive CVA. I had just turned nineteen. Until that moment, not a thought ever entered my mind that our family would not remain intact.
Family. It was all God’s idea in the first place. “The Lord God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for Him.’ So the Lord God caused the man to fall into a deep sleep, and while he was sleeping, he took one of the man’s ribs and closed up the place with flesh. Then the Lord God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man.” Genesis 2:18, 21-22 NIV.
“The man said, ‘This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called Woman, for she was taken out of man.’” Genesis 2:23 NIV. God created both male (Adam) and female (Eve) in His image and instructed them to be fruitful and multiply and to rule over the earth. Eve’s role was that of a companion to Adam. God determined both sexes were necessary for procreation to bring forth the human race. That was the beginning.
“For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united (joined, combined, married) to his wife, and they will become one flesh.” Genesis 2:24 NIV. In His infinite wisdom, God set up this lifetime commitment and relationship between a man and a woman. Becoming one flesh is expressed by the idea of the marital covenant. Adam and Eve conceived children and, well, you know the rest of the story.
The traditional definition of family is the basic unit of two parents rearing their children. If the parents have parents, their children would have grandparents. If the parents have siblings, then the family is extended to aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Single parents come to mind, as well as children who are adopted.
The current definition of a family is somewhat open and inclusive. A family might be two parents of any gender regardless of being married. Then there is the blended family where parents have children from previous relationships.
The Bible is clear on the topic of a family as it comes with roles and responsibilities. When Moses came down from the mountain with the Ten Commandments, the fifth commandment on the list said to honor your father and mother.
Psalm 103:13 NIV says, “As a father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him.” Jesus asked in Matthew 7:9-11 NIV, “Which of you if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!”
In Paul’s letter to Titus, he instructed that women are to love their husbands and children. And in Paul’s letter to Timothy, he said, “If anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for his immediate family, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.” 1 Timothy 5:8 NIV. Even Jesus was submissive to his parents, Joseph and Mary, whereby being an example for us. “Then he went down to Nazareth with them and was obedient to them.” Luke 2:51 NIV.
The Bible discusses natural and spiritual families. Christians call God their Father and call each other brothers and sisters. This spiritual family, however, does not replace the biological family and the responsibilities it carries. The Scriptures also speak about our commitment to love each other. “My commandment is this: Love each other as I have loved you.” John 15:12 NIV.
We must learn to act rather than react; be redemptive rather than reactive. “Praise the Lord. He provided redemption for his people; he ordained his covenant forever – holy and awesome is his name.” Psalm 111:1, 9 NIV.
The world lost a great international Evangelical pastor Luis Palau today; he was 86. Before establishing his own ministry, he served to work with Billy Graham as his Spanish interpreter. Described as one with a model of Spirit-led discernment and redemptive grace, Palau recently said, “No regrets. Pure joy.”
Would that we all should be able to repeat that same phrase honestly.