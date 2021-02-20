Pat's Praise: It’s Not About Politics

Do you ever get to the point of exasperation with people and politics?
Well, I have reached that point. Regardless of where you turn for information, it seems that politics is at the core.
My concern is more about what is right or wrong ethically than what is right or wrong politically. Our country is exquisitely divided presently by the hard right and the hard left, leaving no comfortable middle ground.
What does one do in times like these? You pick up your Bible to find the answers.
There is scripture after scripture after scripture giving us the definition between right and wrong. James 4:17 ESV says, “So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin.” In Isaiah 5:20 ESV, we read, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!”
John, one of the twelve original apostles, said in 3:19-21 ESV, “And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil. For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed. But whoever does what is true comes to the light so that it may be clearly seen that his works have been carried out in God.”
Technology has a lot to do with our perception of right and wrong. We haven’t lost our people skills – yet! We are not interacting with humans anymore, at least not physically. Body language or word inflection cannot be read in texting, chatting, tweeting, etc.
So, our perception of others is slowly changing. It is now acceptable to sit in your basement or on your sofa and trash talk to anyone anywhere, and they can reciprocate. The ability to protect “self” is lost. That changes our perception of people in general.
There is a room at the American Museum of Natural History’s Senses exhibit in New York that I have not witnessed but have read accounts of people who enter there.
The room is wholly wallpapered in squiggly black lines, including the floor and ceiling. The entrance door sign warns visitors of potential dizziness. I have read that upon entering this room, it owns you entirely.
The squiggly black lines come to life, snaking and pulsating, moving in different directions, with some more rapid than others. In other words, you perceive the ceiling, floor, and walls are moving around you.
Your intellect tells you that the room is NOT moving, but your perception is that it is! I guess the point is this: don’t let the world change your perception of right and wrong.
Most of us have a strong sense of right and wrong and don’t hesitate to express our opinions. From Creation down through the ages, we have evolved to where we are today.
We no longer offer human sacrifices to “the gods,” nor do we hang convicted criminals from the gallows. No longer are we expected to be vegetarians according to our Christian belief. Not until after the Great Flood did the Lord allow us to partake of meat.
However, the Flood made eating meat necessary as with the temporary destruction of all plant life. Once the Ark’s food supplies were depleted, there arose a crisis that God met by consenting for man to eat animal flesh.
Is stem cell harvest right or wrong? What about in vitro fertilization? My daughter and son-in-law would not be parents today were it not for in vitro. Reading and studying God’s Word will always steer you in the direction of right and wrong. In our contemporary world, we encounter gray areas that can only be explained and dealt with through relying on His Word.
Ethics, conscience, senses all play a role in our decision-making. Sometimes we find ourselves in confusing situations, where right and wrong are not easily discerned. We must pray for God’s wisdom and seek clarity from His word, and in the end, we make the best decision we are able.
Shel Silverstein is mostly known as a children’s book author with a special gift for conveying childhood frustrations and the fantasy power trips of ten-year-olds in quirky verse that made both parents and children laugh out loud.
People that knew Shel completely understood, however, that he was indeed a Renaissance man. (He is also the author of the Johnny Cash hit, “A Boy Named Sue.”)
Here is a poem by Shel Silverstein. “God says to me with a kind of smile, ‘Hey, how would you like to be God awhile And steer the world?’ “Okay,” says I, “I’ll give it a try. Where do I set? How much do I get? What time is lunch? When can I quit?” “Gimme back that wheel, Says God. “I don’t think you’re quite ready YET.” A famous poem by a renowned author.
The poem reminds us of the awesomeness of God, how mighty and majestic He is. We cannot make it in this world without Him.
Allow God to take the wheel.