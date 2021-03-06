Pat's Praise: Lead A Quiet Life

In a chance encounter, you may suspect that I am anti-social and aloof – at least I have been accused of such behavior.
You may consider me to be dull and not very outgoing – indeed not the bright spot everyone migrates to at a social event.
I speculate you would be correct in your thinking if you are only looking at the external me. However, take a more in-depth, closer look, and you will find someone whose ambition is to lead a quiet life. I posit, among my readers, that I am not alone. Suspicious I am that there are many introverts out there, just like me.
In today’s culture, which isn’t very friendly to Christian values, one may find it challenging to maintain a low-profile life. In teaching the early Thessalonians, the Apostle Paul tried to drive home the importance of living to please God. And one key factor was to live a quiet life.
“Make it your ambition to lead a quiet life, to mind your own business, and to work with your hands, just as we told you, so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that you will not be dependent on anybody.” 1 Thessalonians 4:11-12 NIV. “It is God’s will that you should be sanctified…” 1 Thessalonians 4:3 NIV.
What does it mean “to be sanctified?”
It means to be holy or have that quality; to become more like Jesus. I believe sanctification is a life-long process wherein we strive to be set apart for God’s purpose for which we were created. Decent and orderly living should win us the respect of those we encounter.
We all know that one (or more) who loves the sound of their voice. They talk incessantly, using many filler words, repeating phrases from their sentences likened to an exclamation point. “I will hear you out but mark my words – mark my words; this is the last time. That’s how I feel. That’s how I feel.”
They continually vie for front and center stage to remain the epicenter. Unnecessary talk often goes beyond speaking poorly about another person; it leads to sharing personal information told in private, tearing down others, or gossiping, leading to nothing but harm.
The Scripture portion that says “Mind your own business” is a command from God, and it means what it says! Practice and learn to be quiet, for it is in these times that we hear the whisper of God. In the quiet, we create, dream, plan, realign with our most authentic selves. It is in quiet time that we have room to think about how to serve others.
Indeed, there are times when it is impossible to find quiet: at that busy office party, sports event, church function.
That is when even five minutes of alone time is crucial. You must schedule quiet as if it were an important meeting you must attend.
The introvert’s classic is briefly hiding in the bathroom! Never underestimate the value of a calm life, one that does not make headlines or get a million likes.
Admittedly, we live in a noisy and restless world, where suddenly cancel culture is the new norm. Even some of our churches are playing tag-along. There is less about worship from God’s Word and more about bells and whistles and worldly ideas on attracting people.
We have forgotten our mission of making disciples of men. It appears the temptation for the church is to shine brighter and shout louder, causing us to tune-up to a higher pitch!
Paul said, make it your ambition not to be ambitious. Stand out by being humble and unpretentious, rather than looking up for that next increase in salary or some honorary position you have attained.
Look not up, but beside you. Look at the people Whom God has placed in our lives to serve. We must intentionally eliminate the noise and hurry from our lives.
Impossible it is to shut out all the white noise in our daily routines. The whir of the air conditioner, the washer, and dryer, the exhaust fan in your kitchen, horns blowing, sirens blaring, people shouting are the background noises you can’t weed out. Deliberately find time and space to achieve as much quiet as possible. Be ruthless in eliminating the noise from your life.
Proverbs 17:27-28 tells us, “A man of knowledge uses words with restraint, and a man of understanding is even-tempered. Even a fool is thought wise if he keeps silent and discerning if he holds his tongue.”
Commended we are by Scripture to keep peace and be attentive. However, we are discouraged from being quiet due to being timid.
Ecclesiastes 3:1,7 NIV teaches there is a time for everything. “There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under heaven: a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak.” In the Book of James (1:19), we must be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry. Temperance is vital.
“But in your hearts, revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to answer everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope you have. But do this with gentleness and respect, keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander.” (excerps from 1 Peter 3:15-16.) “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness.” 2 Timothy 3:16 ESV.
The Apostle Paul’s reference to quiet is more than a life of literal silence. “Ambition” and “a quiet life” mix no better than oil and water. Further, in this social media world in which we live, everything is everybody’s business.
A quiet life does not need to feed on drama (not to say some hard things won’t happen, don’t define yourself by those). My quiet life must begin with a quiet heart, one that is fixed on Jesus Christ as my Savior.
May God continue to pour out His blessings on us all!