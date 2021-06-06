Pat's Praise: Million-Dollar Rain

If you are a farmer or ever have been, you will understand.
Recently, we finally received ours. The trees and all vegetation took on a new life.
Wildlife creatures sprang a little higher when they ran or jumped, their fur coats glistening in the bask of the aftermath of warm sunlight. With heads nodding this way and that, the fowl of the air ruffled their feathers a little fluffier in their way of saying, Thank You!
The field corn rolled up like cigars because of the lack of rain, unfurled their leaves. The rain came with God’s blessings, ending a 29 days of drought for Holiday Island in Perquimans County.
Older farmers (called agriculturalists these days) sometimes use the phrase “million-dollar rain” to describe the impact or value of rain coming at a crucial time to rescue failing crops, pastures, hayfields, and produce from drought.
Old-timers also said, “A dry June will scare you, but a wet June will ruin you.” Rain – you can watch it, listen to it, smell it, feel it! It infuses all your senses! And it is confirmed – there is a God!
Farmers talk to God a lot: “Lord, it is so dry. We need some rain.” “God, we need some rain. Our crops are drying up.” “Lord, when are you going to send some rain?” They are not complaining, just asking for His intercession on behalf of themselves and all farmers likewise. Although God is all-knowing and all-powerful, He has chosen to let us help Him change the world through our prayers.
Listen to Paul’s words in 1 Timothy 2:1-4 NIV: “I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity. This is good and pleases God our Savior who wants everyone to be saved and to understand the truth.”
While two to three inches of rain in a drought-stricken area is a good thing, five to seven inches of rapid rain floods fields, creeks, roadways and can be devastating to the site. There was an early May weekend rain that besieged much of South Texas.
Corpus Christi residents hailed their two inches of rain as a godsend. “This was a million-dollar rain for Nueces and San Patricio Counties,” said an AgriLife Extension specialist. But others in the area suffered crop losses because of the flooding from heavy downpours.
Farming is by and large an act of faith: plant a seed – harvest a crop, take care of livestock – they provide offspring. But much of what happens in between is totally out of your control. That is the time when most agriculturists rely on faith and God’s blessings. “The Lord will guarantee a blessing on everything you do and will fill your storehouses with grain. The Lord, your God, will bless you in the land.” Deuteronomy 28:8 NIV.
Jeremiah earned the title of the “Weeping Prophet” because he was so profoundly sorrowful for the fallen condition of Judah. He shares with us his wisdom from the Lord in 17:7-8 NIV: “Blessed are those who trust in the Lord and have made the Lord their hope and confidence. They are like trees planted along a riverbank, with roots that reach deep into the water. Such trees are not bothered by the heat or worried by long months of drought. Their leaves stay green, and they never stop producing fruit.”
Difficult it is for a pessimist to farm the land or tend the herds. One has to be optimistic! The Apostle Paul gives us words of encouragement. “Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise. Keep putting into practice all you learned and received from me – everything you heard from me and saw me doing. Then the God of peace will be with you.” Philippians 4:8 NIV.
In searching the Scriptures, you will find Biblical advice for farmers – the instructions are essential as is spelled out in Proverbs 27:23-24 NIV. “Know the state of your flocks and put your heart into caring for your herds, for riches don’t last forever, and the crown might not be passed to the next generation.” Ecclesiastes 11:4 warns farmers who wait for perfect weather will never plant, and if they watch every cloud in the sky, they will never harvest.
Most everyone watched the 1998 movie, “The Horse Whisperer,” directed by and starring Robert Redford. If you have not seen this, you owe it to yourself to do so; just have the tissues handy. Not to give away the movie’s plot, the mother of a teenage daughter seeks out Tom Booker (Redford) as a cowboy with the ability to communicate with horses.
Perhaps Job had some insight along this level when he wrote: “Just ask the animals, and they will teach you. Ask the birds of the sky, and they will tell you. Speak to the earth, and it will instruct you. Let the fish in the sea speak to you. For they all know that my disaster has come from the hand of the Lord. For the life of every living thing is in his hand, and the breath of every human being.” Job 12:7-12 NIV.
Back to Ecclesiastes 11:6 NIV: “Plant your seed in the morning and keep busy all afternoon, for you don’t know if profit will come from one activity or another – or maybe both.” Waiting for perfect conditions is a waste of time. We can apply this to our spiritual lives as well. If we wait for that ideal time to open our Bible, it will never come. If we are searching for that perfect church, we will never join, and if we wait for the perfect ministry, we will never serve.
It is up to us to be intentional about our relationship with our Savior. Please don’t wait for conditions that may never come; do it now. Let us join in intercessory prayer for the world, for our nation, for all humankind. And remember to give thanks to God Almighty for our blessings.