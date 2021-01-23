Pat's Praise: Religion or Spirituality

Is there a mystery attached to the terms religion and spirituality?
To some, they are one and the same. To others, the meanings are entirely dissimilar. If you are spiritually curious, then follow along with me.
Some clergy may disagree with me; however, that is something to which I am accustomed, being as outspoken as I am. Some say I am entirely too opinionated.
Being religious means, you belong to an established religious order such as Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism. You belong to a regular religious institution.
These establishments have taken a tremendous hit, financially and physically. Are we in a “religious recession?” Is this taking us to the tipping point of breaking away totally from the traditional way we worship?
Those church institutions that had established media presence before the pandemic are ahead of the game. Most of you are familiar with Rick Warren, the pastor of Saddleback Church fame. He said his online church attendance more than doubled to 100,000 while charitable efforts have increased. He further said, “Our buildings have been closed, but the Church is not a building! We are a living, breathing body. The church is a family, not a fortress! We are a people, not a place! We’re an army of servants, not an event of attenders.” Now that smacks of spirituality!
Some individuals believe spirituality is simply about participating in organized religion while others; it is more or less a non-religious experience of getting in touch with oneself.
Many are reluctant to discuss the spirit dominion as we are conditioned to believe they are primarily demonic or evil. Jesus said, in talking with the woman at the well, “But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth; for the Father is seeking such to worship Him. God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth.” John 4:23-24 NKJV.
The Jews harassed the Apostle Paul and ran him out of town shortly after starting the church in Thessalonica. Thus, he resorted to writing letters to the spiritually young believers, answering their questions and sharing God’s vision for them.
Paul wrote, “Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify you completely; and may your whole spirit, soul, and body be preserved blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.” 1 Thessalonians 5:23 NKJV.
Through His Spirit, God reads our minds and hears our unspoken prayers. Nonetheless, keep in mind The adversary is an evil spirit and captain of the fallen angels who also rebelled.
Jude, a half-brother to Jesus, said this, “And the angels who did not keep their proper domain, but left their own abode, He has reserved in everlasting chains under darkness for the judgment of the great day; as Sodom and Gomorrah, and the cities around them in a similar manner to these, having given themselves over to sexual immorality and gone after strange flesh, are set forth as an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.” Jude 1:6-7 NKJV.
To the Romans, Paul said, “For what the law could not do in that it was weak through the flesh, God did by sending His own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, on account of sin: He condemned sin in the flesh, that the righteous requirement of the law might be fulfilled in us who do not walk according to the flesh but according to the Spirit. For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit, the things of the Spirit. For to be carnally minded is death, but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.” Romans 8:3-6 NKJV.
Churches whose membership embody individuals with strong technical skills are definitely the front-runners. Forced, we are to operate outside the box. Perhaps this pandemic will result in a re-birth, a revival of spirituality, and a more intimate connection with our Savior.
“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Resist him, steadfast in the faith, knowing that the same sufferings are experienced by your brotherhood in the world. But may the God of all grace, who called us to His eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after you have suffered a while, perfect, establish, strengthen and settle you. To Him be the glory and the dominion forever and ever. Amen.” 1 Peter 5:6-11 NKJV.
Please take full advantage of the current situation, using it as a spring-board to jettison you from the hum-drum of every day into a more spiritual walk with God. Rather than focus on the negative aspects, seek quiet time with Him; spend more time talking to Him. Let’s turn this into a field of positivity, in Jesus name.