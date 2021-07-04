It all began in the Garden. First, Satan deceived Eve, who, in turn, deceived Adam; thus, rebellion against God’s Word was born. The peaceful ambiance was hurled into a tailspin. Darkness or night is illustrative of Spiritual darkness — a symbol of sin. We are very familiar with the Words of Jesus as recorded in John 8:12 KJV, “Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”
The curses of disobedience that began with Eve in The Garden continue for us today. Living in darkness (sin), we are told: “Thou shalt grope at noonday, as the blind gropeth in darkness, and thou shalt not prosper in thy ways: and thou shalt be only oppressed and spoiled evermore, and no man shall save thee.” Deuteronomy 28:29 KJV.
Read John 1:1-3 AMP. “In the beginning (before all time) was the Word (Christ), and the Word was with God, and the Word was God Himself. He was present originally with God. All things were made and came into existence through Him, and without Him was not even one thing made that has come into being.”
By title, Jesus is called The Word of God and Lord of lords. But what does this mean in terms of our understanding? The Apostle Paul tells us in Colossians 1:15-16 NIV that “Christ is the visible image of the invisible God. He existed before anything was created and is supreme over all creation, for through him, God created everything in the heavenly realms and on earth. He made the things we can see and the things we can’t see — such as thrones, kingdoms, rulers, and authorities in the unseen world. Everything was created through him and for him.” Thus, Jesus is the visible image of the invisible God; He reflects God and reveals God to us as supreme over ALL creation.
If you have ever had personal dealings with Theatre, you know just how much effort goes into “setting the stage” for an act or a scene. The floor, walls, fabric, furnishings, lighting, wardrobe must be faithful to the depiction you are portraying.
So it is with Jesus as he sets the stage in John’s Gospel, chapter 12:35-36 NIV. “My light will shine for you just a little longer. Walk in the light while you can, so the darkness will not overtake you. Those who walk in the darkness cannot see where they are going. Put your trust in the light while there is still time; then you will become children of the light.”
In other words, the disciples were to take advantage of His presence while they still had Him. As we approach the close of Jesus’ public ministry, the Light of the World is about to be extinguished.
The vast majority of people to this day prefer darkness to light, but why such a choice? As used in the Bible, light symbolizes life and indicates truth, holiness, happiness. In contrast, darkness describes ignorance, error, guilt, depravity, desperation, misery, death — even the horror of eternal hell.
Referring to John’s Gospel again, 3:18-21 NIV, Jesus said this: “There is no judgment against anyone who believes in him. But anyone who does not believe in him has already been judged for not believing in God’s one and only Son. And the judgment is based on this fact: God’s light came into the world, but people loved the darkness more than the light, for their actions were evil. And who do evil hate the light and refuse to go near it for fear their sins will be exposed. But those who do what is right come to the light so others can see that they are doing what God wants.”
I suppose that is why Christians are scoffed at and ridiculed today. Those who live in darkness (ignorance, depravity, sinfulness) are threatened by our desire to obey God and do what is right. They are afraid we may expose some of the darkness in their lives.
This very reason is why the Jews missed The Light that was standing among them. The greatest obstacle is willful blindness and natural human depravity. What rational person would choose darkness and reject the Light of Christ? Solomon said, “The way of the wicked is like total darkness. They have no idea what they are stumbling over.” Proverbs 4:19 NIV.
God’s patience ran out over Israel’s hard-heartedness wherein He expressed His grief. “My people wouldn’t listen. Israel did not want me around. So I let them follow their own stubborn desires, living according to their own ideas.” Psalm 81:11-12 NIV. If we continue to walk in darkness, turning a blind eye to The Light, we may be given over to walk in our own devices as well!
How vivid Paul’s description of sinful ways. God’s truth is evident for all who wish to see: creations of the earth, the sea, the sky. “But God shows his anger from heaven against all sinful, wicked people who suppress the truth by their wickedness. They know the truth about God because he has made it obvious to them. For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing God.” Romans 1:18-20 NIV.
We must remember and adhere to this one thing — we exist for God rather than God exists for us. Please don’t give up sharing the Gospel, for we as Christians know the glory of Christ. Persevere even when no one listens to you or ignores you. In God’s army, you will be jeered, ridiculed and rejected, but knowing the mercy of the Lord Jesus Christ will motivate every one of us. Carry on. Hold on to that sunshine in your life.