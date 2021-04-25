Pat's Praise: The Contagion Effect

In our scramble for power, approval, money, prestige, we continue to search for more, more, more - journey with Solomon in his sermon analyzing his life experiences. He explains how everything he had tried, tested, or tasted, had been meaningless and left him with such emptiness. “Even Solomon in all his glory” was never arrayed with the beauty of the lilies of the field.
Although the overall tone of Ecclesiastes is a bummer, its purpose is to help us know how to accomplish things in the world and stay out of trouble which leads us in how to find and know eternal values. Solomon’s goal was to guide us to look for fulfillment and happiness in God alone. He wasn’t trying to destroy our hope.
“Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” 2 Timothy 2:15 KJV. God will examine what kind of workers we have been. Thus it behooves us to live for Him and serve Him. Diligent study of His Word is vital to ensure we are not lulled into neglecting God and our true purpose in life.
Human emotion is extremely transmittable, and we are exceedingly vulnerable to “catching” the feelings of those around us. We lived with that over the last year in the face of the pandemic. All store shelves were stripped of bottled water, paper products (especially toilet tissue and paper towels), many perishable and non-perishable food items. Copycat behavior took over. We are still in the recovery phase.
The Bible tells us, “For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard.” Romans 3:15 NIV. Whether you label it as a “big sin” (murder) or a “little sin” (hatred), all sin separates us from God, yet forgiven; we can be, all for the asking. Our behavior, good or bad, is always on trial. If only we could learn from Paul’s words in Galatians 5:22-23 NIV, “But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against these things!”
Consider that wide-mouthed, deep breath thing we do called yawning. Do you ever catch yourself yawning when you witness another doing the same? Researchers believe that yawning is a way of regulating the temperature of your brain, just like your computer with its own cooling mechanism. Yawning keeps your brain from overheating! If you yawn after seeing someone else do so, you are likely both in the same area and, thus, exposed to the same temperature environment. Yet, on the surface, it appears to be a copycat reflex.
How heartbreaking the recent outbreak of mass shootings across our nation. You can call it copycat or contagion effect; either way, it is damning. There are unspoken rules or restraints in society that discourage or promote certain behaviors. Once a rule is broken (shootings, bombings, etc.), anyone can follow suit. Once a behavior is modeled, anyone can imitate it.
The Apostle Paul gives us redeeming words for this fallen world – let God transform us. Open our hearts to God, becoming a new person in Christ. Our mindset will be different, giving us the courage to avoid the ways of the worldly. “Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.” Romans 12:2 NIV.
We all can benefit from a good, robust, positive, Christian role model, but we must use discernment and wisdom in choosing that one. I was in a classroom setting some years ago when the group was asked individually to verbalize their role model and explain why they were chosen. Cited were thus and sundry well-known figures: famous authors, U.S. Presidents, intellectuals, celebrities, sports figures, successful CEOs. When it came to my turn, I quietly said “Jesus Christ” and began to extrapolate my reasons. The discomfort exuding from the group was quite physical. Needless to say, I was not the most favored person on the campus that day.
Never have I looked on mortal man as someone I want to model my life by. That is not to say that I don’t admire quality traits in others because I do. John F. Kennedy, Dr. Billy Graham, Maya Angelou, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the prophets and apostles of the Bible are among those with qualities that I admire.
I am especially fond of Paul’s instructions to his young protégé, Titus. “And we are instructed to turn from godless living and sinful pleasures. We should live in this evil world with wisdom, righteousness, and devotion to God, while we look forward with hope to that wonderful day when the glory of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ, will be revealed. He gave his life to free us from every kind of sin, to cleanse us, and to make us his very own people, totally committed to doing good deeds.” Titus 2:12-14 NIV.
We must put into practice the teachings of God’s Word, clinging to the greatest commandment: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” Matthew 22:37-39 KJV.
Why can’t love be a contagion as opposed to violence and mayhem?