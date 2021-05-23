Pat's Praise: The Courage of John, the Baptizer

The year was 1947. One goat gone missing may sound insignificant, but if you are a Bedouin Goatherder, that is not the case.
Thus, the most agile and most minuscule statue of three cousins scaled the limestone hills and searched the narrow fissures for that one goat. It is unknown whether the stray animal was found, but what is known is the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Called, these are the greatest archaeological finds of the twentieth century.
The limestone hills of Hebron stretch down to the Dead Sea, where the ancient scrolls were discovered, where John the Baptizer withdrew into the wilderness. John’s early years were unremarkable, as was his birth; nothing supernatural connected with it.
Well, except for the Angel Gabriel appearing to Zacharias as he was serving in the Temple, with the message that Elizabeth would give him a son.
Perhaps this old couple presented with gray hair, wrinkles, stooped posture, maybe even with a bit of forgetfulness. Conceivably, this is why Zacharias expressed doubt that Elizabeth could bear a child in their old age. It is with certainty this devout and righteous couple had prayed for offspring from an early age. Zacharias heard all that the angel said, but his unbelief overcame him, and he voiced his doubt. God was kind to him, though for this shortcoming, striking him dumb, preventing him from speaking any more distrustful words until the birth of the infant, John. Read Luke 1:1-25, 76-80.
Since John was an only child, his parents showered him with love and adoration, spending significant time on his mental and spiritual training. Reasonable it was to assume John would follow in his father’s footsteps, becoming a Priest. Not so.
John withdrew from his family and mankind to the caves of the wilderness. The bare chalk and limestone hills were full of caves – a most desolate region. Here John took up his abode to isolate himself and be alone with God and his own soul to fulfill his life-long vow, which separated him from other men.
John made quite the fashion statement as his uncut hair hung long about him, like Samson’s. His dress matched the severity of his life; wild-looking clothing made of camel’s hair and secured with a leather belt and simple sandals. His nourishment of locusts and honey was the forerunner of today’s keto diet.
John’s seclusion in the wilderness was not an act of selfishness – not only to remove himself from the ills of the world. No. It was to aid in the accomplishment of the kingdom of God. He must have spent many days and nights struggling in prayer, asking for the long-awaited appearance of the Messiah.
“There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. This man came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light that all through him might believe. He was not that Light but was sent to bear witness of that Light. That was the true Light which gives light to every man coming into the world.” John 1:6-9 NKJV.
The Jews sent priests and Levites from Jerusalem to question John. “John bore witness of Him and cried out, saying, ‘This was He of whom I said, He who comes after me is preferred before me, for He was before me.’” John 1:15 NKJV. John further testified when asked, “Who are you?” “He confessed, and did not deny, but confessed, ‘I am not the Christ.’ And they asked him, ‘What then? Are you Elijah?’ He said, ‘I am not.’ ‘Are you the Prophet?’ And he answered, ‘No.’’’ John 1:20-22 NKJV.
“Then they said to him, ‘Who are you, that we may give an answer to those who sent us? What do you say about yourself?’ He said: ‘I am The voice of one crying in the wilderness; Make straight the way of the Lord,’ as the prophet Isaiah said.” John said to them, “I baptize with water, but there stands One among you whom you do not know. It is He, who coming after me, is preferred before me, whose sandal strap I am not worthy to loose.” John 1:22-23, 26-27 NKJV.
John, the Baptizer – with a heart fearless of mortal man, glowing with the execution of energy; filled with sincerity and self-denial. Even at a young age, he identified the popular sanctity of the Pharisees, seeing through their hateful ambition, greed, and hypocrisy. He was unmarried, chose to live free and alone in those lonely hills, shunning the race wars of his time. Those were evil days and times. Déjà vu?
The call of God rang like a trumpet in John’s breast, urging him forward to preach to the people the coming of the Messiah, to make way for Him. What a pioneer, what a prophet! But, John was human, feeling the vacuum of isolation while imprisoned, expressing a thread of doubt about Jesus being the “Coming One.” After giving John’s disciples proof He is The One, Jesus begins teaching the multitudes surrounding Him.
“…What did you go into the wilderness to see? A reed shaken by the wind? But what did you go out to see? A man clothed in soft garments? Indeed, those who wear soft clothing are in kings’ houses. But what did you go out to see? A prophet? Yes, I say to you, more than a prophet. For this is he of whom it is written: ‘Behold, I send My messenger before Your face, Who will prepare Your way before You.’ Assuredly, I say to you, among those born of women, there has not risen one greater than John the Baptist.” Matthew 11:7-11 NKJV.
John, the Baptizer, was the mouthpiece of God, preparing the way for our Savior. We may not embody the fierceness of faith, the courage of John. Nevertheless, we can stand up against the atrocities today and tomorrow may bring.
And we must pray, pray, pray.