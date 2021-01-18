Pat's Praise: The Ten Commandments

John Adams, second President of the United States, made the following entry in his diary on February 22, 1756.
“Suppose a nation in some distant Region should take the Bible for their only law Book, and every member should regulate his conduct by the precepts there exhibited! Every member would be obliged in conscience, to temperance, frugality, and industry; to justice, kindness, and charity towards his fellow men; and to piety, love, and reverence toward Almighty God…What a Eutopia, what a Paradise would be this region be.”
So, suppose as a people, we took the Bible as our only law and order guide. Oh, my! How that would add simplicity to our world. Let’s begin with the Ten Commandments, spoken by God to Moses and written on stone tablets.
“And God spoke all these words saying: I am the Lord your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. You shall have no other gods before me.” Exodus 20:1-3 NKJV.
God establishes His authority through the proper name, Yahweh. He tells us He is a jealous God, desiring us to worship only Him. Please think of the many idols we honor today: greed, alcohol, sexual immorality, expensive cars, homes, boats, trappings, self-worship, money.
Jesus quoted Deuteronomy 5:7-8 when tempted to worship Satan in exchange for all the kingdoms of the world: “Then Jesus said to him, ‘Away with you, Satan! For it is written, ‘You shall worship the Lord your God, and Him only you shall serve.’” Matthew 4:10 NKJV. Suppose we only worshiped God! Anything we give our heart and soul to, especially in abandonment, becomes our “god.”
“You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain, for the Lord will not hold him guiltless who takes His name in vain.” Exodus 20:7 NKJV. Our son gave us the complete Columbo DVD series comprised of all seven seasons.
There are sixty-nine episodes from all seven seasons and all twenty-four television movies in this thirty-four disc anthology. We have five seasons under our belt and have begun the sixth.
Not once have we heard a four-letter word, not once have we seen sexual exploitation, no nude bodies – not even an illusion to anything off-color. Wholly and thoroughly, entertained we are by clean, simplistic means.
“Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy. Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but the seventh day is the Sabbath of the Lord your God. In it, you shall do no work: you, nor your son, nor your daughter, nor your male servant, nor your female servant, nor your cattle, nor your stranger who is within your gates.
For in six days, the Lord made the heavens and the earth, the sea, and all that is in them, and rested the seventh day. Therefore the Lord blessed the Sabbath day and hallowed it.” Exodus 20:8 NKJV. How much do we honor the Sabbath day and keep it holy?
“Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long upon the land which the Lord your God is giving you.” Exodus 20:12 NKJV. Halfway through the Ten Commandments, God instructs His people to honor their fathers and mothers. Ephesians 6:1-2 NKJV says,
“Children, obey your parents in the Lord for this is right. Honor your father and mother, which is the first commandment with promise: that it may be well with you and you may live long on the earth.”
Honor your father and mother is mentioned twice in the Old Testament and six times in the New Testament.
Don Wilton of Decision Magazine said this: “What God demands of all those who have been brought into this personal relationship with Him is simple and clear: We are to honor Him.
And just as we are to honor the One who created us, so we are to honor those who were chosen to carry out God’s plan for our creation—our fathers and mothers!” We are aware that not everyone is reared in a Christian home with nurturing parents.
The pain in such a setting is severe. The relationship between parent and offspring is meant to be positive and wholesome, but many suffer deeply because of various kinds of parental abuse. Sadly, this may endure for the lifetime of the relationship.
“You shall not commit murder. You shall not commit adultery. You shall not steal. You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” Exodus 20:13-16 NKJV.
All of these commandments are so straight-forward, plain, and simple. You don’t kill another human being. You stay faithful to your spouse – no wander-lust, no temptation is allowed. You don’t take something that is not rightfully yours. You do not spread gossip or lie about your neighbors. Now, how simple is all that?
“You shall not covet your neighbor’s house; you shall not covet your neighbor’s wife, nor his male servant, nor his female servant, nor his ox, nor his donkey, nor anything that is your neighbor’s.” Exodus 20:17 NKJV.
Covetousness (idolatry) is a lustful desire for something that doesn’t belong to us. It causes hurt; it begins in the heart and spreads outward, and this is where sin often begins.
To covet is the feeling that “I have to have that!” when we have no right to have it. To defend oneself against covetousness is to learn contentment with what you have, exercise generosity to others.
“But those things which proceed out of the mouth come from the heart, and they defile a man. For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies. These are the things which defile a man.” Matthew 15:18-20 NKJV.
Remember, coveting began in the Garden of Eden, where Satan sought to cultivate Adam and Eve’s desire and greed for the one tree God had restricted from them.
Suppose people took the Bible as their law and order guide. Scholarly studies have shown that the Bible was the most quoted source, by far, in all the Founders’ speeches and writings.
John Adams had a superb idea! He must have relied heavily on this verse, “(For the Lord is our Judge, The Lord is our Lawgiver, The Lord is our King; He will save us).” Isaiah 33:22 NKJV.
The entire Preamble to the United States Constitution is Scripturally-based.
It is evident that our Founding Fathers relied heavily on God’s Word to pave our pathway to freedom.
God bless them.
