Pat's Praise: Tradition!

I cannot recall the number of times we have watched and re-watched “Fiddler On The Roof.”
The story opens with Tevye, the village milkman, explaining the Jewish people’s traditions and customs and their lives in this small Russian hamlet.
He and his wife are relatively poor, so they are ever searching for a rich husband for each of their five daughters as they come of age.
Throughout the movie, Tevye converses out loud with God, asking advice, discussing his little corner of the world.
Broken are traditions of using the “matchmaker” to find a husband as the oldest daughter refuses the rich widow for a husband over a poor tailor.
Next comes the broken custom of marrying outside the village. The next-to-oldest daughter falls in love with a newly arrived stranger in town whom the townsfolk dismiss as a revolutionary. Arrested and brandished, this extremist is to a Siberian prison. The daughter follows to the dismay of Papa (by breaking the tradition of using a matchmaker).
The third in line daughter falls in love with and marries a Christian to add insult to injury – another broken tradition. Eventually, the remaining husband, wife, and two young daughters migrate to the United States, to New York City. What an incredible musical, and I recommend it to one and all.
What does the Bible say about traditions?
“Now we command you, brothers, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you keep away from any brother who is walking in idleness and not in accord with the tradition that you received from us.” 2 Thessalonians 3:6 ESV. “So then, brothers, stand firm and hold to the traditions that you were taught by us, either by our spoken word or by our letter.” 2 Thessalonians 2:15 ESV. Then we read in 1 Corinthians 11:2 ESV, “Now I commend you because you remember me in everything and maintain the traditions even as I delivered them to you.”
I believe that “tradition” is essentially just another term for “authority.”
Understanding the Bible principles of authority helps us recognize the same is true of tradition. Sacred tradition and divine authority as revealed from God through His Word require our respect.
As Americans, we have many human traditions we follow: recognition of specific ideals or people on federal holidays, celebrations of birthdays and anniversaries, cook-outs on Independence Day, attending Church services regularly, etc.
On a personal level, we travel to our daughter’s every spring for our son-in-law to prepare our income taxes; we call each of our children early on the morning of their birthdays to sing happy birthday to them.
What a wake-up call with our raspy out-of-tune voices!
Before my daughter’s death, we would secretly write down our goals for the coming year on Christmas Eve and then seal them in an envelope.
The following Christmas Eve, we would assemble around my dining room table, open our respective envelopes and read aloud our pre-determined goals.
Interesting it was to note that we met at least eighty percent of our written goals. That family tradition lost favor with us, however, with Michele’s passing.
David’s prayer (in the presence of the whole assembly) was this. “Yours, O Lord, is the greatness and the power and the glory and the majesty and the splendor, for everything in heaven and earth is ours. Yours, O Lord is the kingdom; you are exalted as head over all. Wealth and honor come from you; you are the ruler of all things. In your hands are strength and power to exalt and give strength to all.” 1 Chronicles 29:11-12 NIV.
There it is: God is our spiritual Lord and Master, and He rules the universe.
Many today are opposed to tradition and hold contrasting views to a traditionalist such as I. They consider our beliefs as old-fashioned and out-dated. Their desire is for things to be new, different, progressive.
I do not believe the Scripture can be re-interpreted or re-written (or omitted altogether) to fit today’s lifestyles. Luke 6:46 paraphrased says that if Jesus is Lord, then we must do the things He says.
Revealed in the Scriptures is God’s divine authority; all of Paul’s writings are the Lord’s commands.
“All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.” 2 Timothy 3:16-17 NIV.
That is all we need as the Bible is a complete perfect guide, inspired by God to reveal everything we need for a godly life (and salvation).
This week, as televised on C-span, Congressman Jerry Nadler said, in response to a Christian Representative of the House who is opposed to the Equality Act, “God’s will is no concern of this Congress on The Equality Act.”
I would say to this congressman, “Careful, sir. You need to read your Bible and understand that God is all-powerful and in full control.”
Interpretation of his own words reveals Mr. Nadler is not a traditionalist!
The Left has determined not to use the phrase “in God we trust” in any proceedings, with Mr. Nadler interjecting, “We do not have religious tests.”
Forewarned, we are by the Good Book. “I warn everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this book: if anyone adds to them, God will add to him the plagues described in this book, and if anyone takes away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God will take away his share in the tree of life and in the holy city, which are described in this book.” Revelation 22:18-19 ESV.
God reveals the Good News to us through His Son, Jesus Christ. Through Jesus’ ministry, we may receive salvation, freedom from sin and brokenness, and estrangement from God.
Matt 11:4-5, NIV: “Jesus answered them, ‘Go and tell John what you hear and see: the blind receive their sight, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the poor have good news brought to them.’”
Take care that we do not confuse human tradition with Divine Authority.
We must respect God’s Word and refuse to add or take away from what He says – we will do exactly what He says with NO changes to fit the day’s norm. Peace to all.
GOD, preserve America!