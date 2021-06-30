Pat's Praise: We’ve Lost The Book!

On a shelf in my study are many religious and spiritual reference books, booklets and pamphlets. Among them is found the complete set of Matthew Henry’s “Commentary on the Whole Bible.” There are also 14 Bibles: the KJV, NKJV, The Message Bible, NLT, a Women’s Study Bible, the Maxwell Leadership Bible, the 1599 Geneva Bible, the Side-by-side KJV–Amplified Bible, and various New International Version of God’s Word. Many of these were gifts to me from friends and family.
Hard it is to imagine that I should not have these references at my fingertips. I will even go so far as to say perhaps I take this privilege for granted. Does ownership of these editions of God’s word make me a good person? A Christian? Certainly not! I should be more like King Josiah — caring for God’s temple, tearing my robes in study and honor, humbling myself before our Father.
The Book of The Law found while repairing the temple was brought before King Josiah and read to him. Whether it was abandoned, misplaced or hidden away is not clear. The important thing is that it was found. The people of that day had hardened, wicked hearts, but Josiah was of tenderness of heart. Although he was mortally wounded in battle, he died in peace with God.
“Then Shaphan the secretary informed the king, ‘Hilkiah the priest has given me a book.’ And Shaphan read from it in the presence of the king. When the king heard the words of the Book of the Law, he tore his robes.” 2 Kings 22:10-11 NIV
Josiah took the throne at the young age of 8. Surely, he did not handle state affairs. However, God placed some of the few remaining believers in mentoring positions around the young Josiah. Keep in mind, Israel had suffered evil kings before Josiah. Remember wicked King Manasseh, who led people away from God (although they were willing), even to the extent of sacrificing children. In my opinion, we have come full circle. What is abortion but sacrificing children?
God commanded the people of Judah to keep the whole law. However, the people who didn’t listen were led astray, doing more evil than some of the cities God had destroyed in the past. In Chapter 22, we see an account of the respect King Josiah paid. He repaired God’s house with much care. He was much affected by the reading of the Book of the Law. He consulted the believers, learning from them.
It is almost embarrassing the number and versions of Bibles found in our home. I have always been in search of a better, more precise understanding of God’s word. However, I keep returning to the King James version. Maybe it’s just because I learned as a child from it, and I find it comforting. I must take care that I don’t lose the Bible while searching for it in plain sight.
We have God’s written word! Nevertheless, I believe our culture is in a similar position today. We have generations that have lost the Book. Think about it. The Book is no longer allowed in schools. Many “churches” don’t believe the Book. Many “Christian churches” have compromised God’s word, twisting meanings or skipping over fundamental issues.
We need to stop child sacrifices (abortion), stop idol worship (money, things, idol worship of rock stars and athletes), stop twisting scripture to suit a need (homosexuality; same-sex marriage) and return to God’s word.
Clara Scott (1841-97) left us with an amazing hymn that speaks to us through our bodily organs: eyes, ears, mouth, and heart. Sights to see the truth, ears to hear his word, mouth to spread the good news, and our hearts that we harbor no malice or ill will. “Blessed are the pure in heart; for they shall see God.” Matthew 5:8 KJV.
“Open my eyes, that I may see glimpses of truth thou hast for me; place in my hands the wonderful key that shall unclasp and set me free. Silently now I wait for thee, ready, my God, thy will to see. Open my eyes, illumine me, Spirit divine!” Open eyes are a familiar image in the Bible as in Christ’s healing power when he gave sight to the man born blind (John 9).
“Open my ears that I may hear voices of truth thou sendest clear, and while the wave-notes fall on my ear, everything false will disappear. Silently now I wait for thee, ready, my God, thy will to see. Open my ears, illumine me, Spirit divine!
“Open my mouth, and let me bear gladly the warm truth everywhere; Open my heart and let me prepare love with thy children thus to share. Silently now I wait for thee, ready, my God, thy will to see. Open my heart, illumine me, Spirit divine!”
Jesus’ Own Words as recorded in Matthew 13:14-16 KJV: “And in them is fulfilled the prophecy of Isaiah, which saith, By hearing, ye shall hear and shall not understand; and seeing, ye shall see and shall not perceive; For this peoples heart is become gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed, lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them. But blessed are your eyes, for they see; and your ears, for they hear.”
We are directed to practice patience and reflection in our daily lives. Let it be our prayer that we know and project truth and love to everyone.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.