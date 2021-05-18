Pat's Praise: World or The Word?

I just watched a video clip of a man and a woman physically fighting each other in line to purchase gasoline. Best I could tell, she spits on him, he hits her, and the fight is on.
Neither could claim victory; charged they both were with assault. All this over a gallon of gas. Most likely, fear was at the root of this fray.
There is a multitude of things in this world to fear, yet the NIV tells us over seventy times, “Do Not Be Afraid.” Jesus’ words, as recorded in John 14:27 NIV, say this: “I am leaving you with a gift – peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid.”
Reminded we are that fear is real and things happen all the time that are out of our control. Illness and disease, an unstable economy, pandemics and the constraints therein, natural disasters, mass shootings, murder, and mayhem are to name a few examples that give rise to fear.
The command (yes, it is “commanded” by God) is that we are not to fear. That directive is given us 365 times in His Word – one for each day of the year. Don’t let the world invade your well-being.
Just this week, I read about “them” making history. In this context, “them” or “they” is how the Rev. Megan Rohrer refers to “itself.” “Rohrer, who uses the pronouns, describes their new role as being the pastor of the pastors and cheerleader of almost 200 congregations.” God didn’t create a them or a they or even an it. God created a man; then He created a woman.
Because I am a Christian, I must believe the Word of God, not twist it to fit my schema. So proud I am in that I can say I am a Woman of God – not they, them, or it of God.
The Lutheran and Episcopal Church’s are currently the only two that allow transgender members to serve as clergy. But, take note – the United Methodist Church is nipping at their heels, wanting to be a part of the woke community. “They said they connected with the church’s emphasis on serving the poor and advocating for community-based change.” Read the full article here: https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/12/us/first-transgender-lutheran-bishop-megan-rohrer-trnd/index.html.
Vanora Brothers, a resident of Perquimans County, a leader in our community, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, friend to many, was recently quoted in our local newspaper, the Perquimans Weekly. She spoke up, spoke out on respect, giving, and commanding respect. To quote her words from the article: “I’m going to say, in order to receive respect, you have to give respect.” Kudo’s to my friend, Vanora.
You have heard it said, “Take the blinders off” or “blind to the truth” or that people need to “open their eyes.” That, basically, is what the word “woke” means. That word is derived from African-American Vernacular English, which perhaps you would have heard in Harlem circa 1962.
Today, woke is so over-used and watered down that it has lost its luster and effectiveness for the most part. That brings me back to Vanora’s quote about respect. Regardless of your skin color, country of origin, and so forth, I must show respect and love for my fellow man. In the meantime, I must stay true to the Whole Word of God; I can’t twist It or reinterpret It. It is what it is!
“Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world—the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride of life[a]—is not from the Father but is from the world. And the world is passing away along with its desires, but whoever does the will of God abides forever.” 1 John 2:15-17 ESV.
We are warned concerning Antichrists. “Children, it is the last hour, and as you have heard, that antichrist is coming, so now many antichrists have come. Therefore we know that it is the last hour.” 1 John 2:18 ESV.
How wicked, morally corrupt are we willing to allow our society to go before we, as Christians, fight for His truth? We have sunk to a new low of depraved indifference to human life. Everyone’s natural life is at risk – from in vitro to old age, yet we act as bystanders when untoward events occur, shaking our heads negatively and muttering tsk, tsk. Get real, people! Put on the Full Armor of God – take a stand against the evil perversions of this world!
The summer I turned thirteen, I was fortunate enough to attend a week of Bible Camp at Louisburg College, a private Methodist-affiliated school of learning. That was in June of 1956. While there, I purchased a little handbook (initially published in 1945) by Ralph Spaulding Cushman. The following is one of my favorite poems from that little book titled The Glorious Minority:
“There are people who carry life’s burdens, Their own and some others beside; there are people who stand in their places, And who stand there whatever betide.
“When the Kingdom is calling for workers, Or the city is crying for men, Or some cause is seeking supporters, These people will answer just then.
“There are two kinds of people – you know them, As you journey along on life’s track – The people who take your strength from you, And others who put it all back.”
Be that one who puts the strength back – compassion is needed, let us live not in vain. Instead, to soothe the pains of another. That is our Christian duty. When in doubt about the interpretation of God’s Word, refer to the King James Version of the Bible. And don’t substitute your meaning for the Divine Word of God. Pray for strength to meet the demands of the day.