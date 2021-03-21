Pat's Praise: Worlds Apart

First, we must differentiate between the meanings of the word world.
Materially, it is the earth (or parts of it) that supports all the life it contains; the whole creation. The Apostle Paul tells us in Acts 17:24 NIV, “The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by hands.”
Philosophically, it is the whole of the physical Universe or the world of an individual. How many times have you thought, “What world does he live in” when someone posits a view very opposed to yours?
Consider the Biblical concept of the world. One Bible dictionary tells us this perception falls into five categories: 1) the physical, 2) the human, 3) the moral, 4) the temporal, and 5) the coming world.
I spoke about the physical and human world in the opening paragraph. John, the apostle (one of the twelve original disciples of Christ), portrays the world as its people.
“He was in the world, and though the world was made through him, the world did not recognize him. He came to that which was his own, but his own did not receive him. Yet to all who received him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God – children born not of natural descent nor of human decision or a husband’s will, but born of God.” John 1:10-13 NIV.
Again, from Johannine literature, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal (everlasting) life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” John 3:16-17 NIV.
In reading God’s Word, we find early on that nearly all the people in the world were corrupt and sinful, hostile toward and rejecting God – moral doctrine was absent.
“Now the earth [world] was corrupt in God’s sight and was full of violence. God saw how corrupt the earth had become, for all the people on earth had corrupted their ways.” Genesis 6:11-12 NIV. But God had mercy on eight people: Noah and his wife and Noah’s three sons (Shem, Ham, and Japheth) and their wives. Additionally, he saved all the animals, creeping things, foul, and birds.
Jesus knew the temporal world hated him. He avoided Judea (staying around Galilee) deliberately because he knew the Jews were lying in wait to kill him.
Read with me the conversation Jesus had with his brothers regarding the Feast of Tabernacles.
“But when the Jewish Feast of Tabernacles was near, Jesus’ brothers said to him, ‘You ought to leave here and go to Judea, so that your disciples may see the miracles you do. No one who wants to become a public figure acts in secret. Since you are doing these things, show yourself to the world.” John 7:2-4 NIV.
As you read those words, you can almost feel the condescending tone of his brothers. I can visualize them, lounging about with smug and contemptuous smiles directed toward our Savior. “For even his own brothers did not believe in him.” John 7:5 NIV.
The Scriptures are clear in that we are not to love the world or anything in it.
“For everything in the world – the cravings of sinful man, the lust of his eyes, and the boasting of what he has and does – comes not from the Father but from the world.” 1 John 2:16 NIV.
But what of the coming world? Another word from the John, the Apostle, “The world and its desires pass away, but the man who does the will of God lives forever.” 1 John 2:17 NIV. James 4:4,6 (NIV) assumes this same stance when he said, “You adulterous people, don’t you know that friendship with the world is hatred toward God? Anyone who chooses to be a friend of the world becomes an enemy of God.” “…God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.”
Not surprisingly, hated by the world are godly people, for the world is ugly, evil, corrupt, against God, and hates truth. Consider what is happening in the Western world (common civilizations mostly of Christian heritage): the killing of unborn babies, rising murder rates, increasing suicides, blatant immorality, fraudulent politicians and other leaders, marked increase in hostility to Christians. But wait! Don’t we read of these same happenings throughout the Bible?
As a Christian, you are worlds apart from the culture of today. The Western world may not have been Christian per se, but it still was pretty much Christianized. People (even most non-Christians) held primarily to the world view that marriage was one man and one woman, abortion was wrong – not this culture.
Even our church leaders have compromised the Word of God and have softened their stand against LGBTQ and abortion. The United Methodist Church International is at a crossroads, or should I say an impasse.
The question is there, should we separate or stay together.
Likened, that struggle is to Rebekah, Issac’s wife, when she was pregnant with their twins, Esau and Jacob. “And the children struggled together within her; and she said, If it be so, why am I thus? And she went to inquire of the Lord.” Genesis 25:22 KJV. Thus, the Denomination of Methodism is like two nations struggling in the same womb.
“But the day of the Lord will come like a thief. The heavens will disappear with a roar; the elements will be destroyed by fire, and the earth and everything in it will be laid bare. But in keeping with his promise, we are looking forward to a new heaven and a new earth, the home of righteousness.” 2 Peter 3:10, 13 NIV.
“But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and forever! Amen. 2 Peter 3:18 NIV.