During the early years of my career, I was traffic-oriented. I had been a Virginia state trooper whose primary mission was enforcing traffic laws. I carried this mindset to Fairfax County when I was accepted for employment there.
As a patrol officer, I continued to focus on traffic laws. My first particular assignment was the assignment to the department’s traffic division. Next, I was assigned to high school traffic safety. Then, as I was interested in enforcing traffic laws, I was selected for assignment to the motorcycle squad. This assignment was something new to me, as I had never operated a motorcycle. Nevertheless, I looked forward to the challenge. I served in this position from July 1973 until September 1975, when I transferred to major crimes in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
The motor squad supervisors preferred new, big, strong men who had never operated a motorcycle. The reason was that the correct operation of a police motorcycle could be taught, and bad habits would not have to be broken. At that time, I was 6’2” and weighed 220 pounds, and was a long-time dedicated weight lifter. We drove Harley Davidson 1200 Electra Glide motorcycles that weighed 950 pounds. We were to lift the bike from the pavement if required. This necessity would occasionally happen.
There were two motorcycle squads composed of eight officers and three supervisors. In addition, we had one sergeant and two four-officer squad corporals who supervised the four officers on each squad. My supervisor was Cpl. Larry Biddle. He was an intimidating figure of a man — 6 foot, 3 inches tall and weighing at least 250 pounds.
My training officer was Officer M.T. Brown. Brown had the task of training me, and from that time until my transfer to major crimes, as an investigator, he remained my partner. We became close as we operated in teams of two until my transfer.
My initial training on a motorcycle was in the parking lot of a large business area. The only training aids were four large traffic cones. I recall my first question to Brown. I asked him if my motorcycle had a reverse. He just snickered at my ignorance.
The four cones were placed in a square box configuration. I was to ride the bike within the cone box, left to right. As I improved, Brown made the cone design smaller. Finally, I was dragging the running boards on the pavement.
During this training, I lost control of the motorcycle multiple times and had to pick it up from the pavement. This training was tough, but it was a necessity for motorcycle officers. I had to learn to look at my destinations, eyes, and sight and not steer as I would with a car.
Again, I picked it up and succeeded. I was then trained to operate through the parking lot at slow speed, navigating from parking space to parking space without my feet touching the pavement.
My final training exercise was a cross-country run that featured various challenges. Until then, I was only comfortable with the cones and parking spaces in the parking lot, where I was initially trained.
On this particular day, we hit speeds of 100 mph and Brown and I went to an area with hills and ravines. While we were returning to headquarters, we had to negotiate a 90-degree turn on a road that a recent hurricane had washed out. There was no shoulder, only a grassy field with buttercups.
As I entered the turn, an approaching vehicle traveling in the opposite direction met me at the exact location. To avoid a head-on collision, I lost control and ended up in the grass and buttercups. I was then respectfully named “Buttercup” by my peers.
I moved on and enjoyed this assignment in every way. Half of us would work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the other shift worked from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. on a rotating basis. Our primary responsibilities included writing traffic tickets, working radar assignments, traffic control, escorting funerals and leading parades.
When leading processions, we were required to ride at walking speeds. We were never to let our feet touch the pavement during a parade during these slow rides. When escorting funerals, we were often alone. We would lead the procession, speed to the next intersection, and assure traffic was stopped. We would then fly by the procession to the next corner and do the same. This assignment was dangerous, but we did it.
We made 5% more than other officers of our pay grade, and we were required to ride our motorcycles in all forms of weather; we rode in the rain and snow — it was part of the job. We often practiced slow riding in marked parking lots at the end of the day.
At the end of the year, our sergeant awarded the officer who issued the most traffic summons a gold writing pin. In addition, we were often requested to represent our unit at open houses and other displays. We were required to be “spit and polished” in appearance at all times. On the Saturdays that we worked, we detailed our motorcycles in the mornings.
Our command appearance was that of someone to fear but respect. Instead, our image as police officers showed respect to the citizens of Fairfax County. I was always committed to fair and impartial law enforcement. I never issued a citation or arrested anyone for something that I would not accept or expect my wife or mother to take.
Fairfax County had many affluent areas. Many people who thought they were somebody tried to impress me by telling me someone that they knew, hinting that that someone would take my badge for stopping them. I would then place my thumb under my name tag and remind them that my name was the only one they needed to know at the moment. I always had an inward chuckle when this occurred. I believed in warnings; however, when a violator felt that they were better than someone else, they received a citation or were arrested.
Only on a few occasions did I enjoy issuing someone a summons. However, one occasion stands out. One evening I was working radar near Fairfax Hospital when a vehicle came through radar at a reckless speed. The operator was a physician at the hospital who, because of his arrogant, condescending and narcissistic behavior, was hated by hospital staff and our officers who had business there.
In his arrogant tone, the physician stated that he did not have the time to talk with me because he had an emergency at the hospital. I took his driver’s license and ordered that he go to the hospital and that I would follow him.
Upon arrival, he stormed into the emergency room, demanding to know who the patient was. The staff’s response was, “Doctor, we did not call you. There is no one here for you to see.” I could hear the muffled snickers as medical staff knew what was in store for the physician. I issued him a reckless driving citation before leaving.
One afternoon after working a radar assignment, the five of us on the motorcycle squad went to Lum’s Restaurant at Tyson’s Corner for our evening meal. We were all spit-shined motorcycle officers, proudly representing the Fairfax County Police Department’s most refined. The patrons all stared at us in awe as we entered.
I had to go to the restroom. When I came out, all of the patrons were snickering at me. I immediately thought, how can this be? I am a Fairfax County motorcycle police officer!
Our corporal then stared at me and asked in his rough tone, “You idiot, what restroom did you just enter?” Whoops! I had used the women’s room. Thankfully, no one was in there. I commented loud enough for all to hear that it smelled better there than the men’s room. All snickers broke out into laughter. We all then enjoyed our meal.
I have many fond memories of my assignment as a motorcycle officer. I think that we all did. One fond memory was stopping by high schools at the end of the day and, time permitting, talking to students who were heading home.
Today, The Fairfax County motorcycle squad consists of 32 full-time officers divided into two squads. The squad has supplemental officers assigned to ride twice a month and maintain the same qualification standards as the full-time officers.
They aggressively enforce traffic laws, as we did. They assist with various escorts, traffic control, parades, and numerous outreach programs offered by the department to include the “Road Dawg” program, which provides summertime activities for school-aged children as an alternative to staying at home.
In addition, they partner with the Community Police Academy, Future Women Leaders in Law Enforcement, and the Fairfax County Public Schools to teach classes on traffic stops, safe driving habits, Santa’s Ride at Christmas. Finally, they compete in riding competitions with other agencies and more.
Assignment to the motorcycle squad was and continues to be a law enforcement activity of the best. We were at the start of an indispensable part of the Fairfax County Police Department.)