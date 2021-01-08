Peacemaker: Choices

As we enter a new year, our lives will bring about many choices to make and our responses to the many temptations that will confront us. Life is full of options. We make them from the earliest years of our life until the day we die.
As a child, our choices are made from our young and immature ages. As adults, we make choices based on our maturity. We do not escape these responsibilities given to us.
“When I was a child, I talked like a child; I thought like a child; I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put childish ways behind me.” 1 Corinthians 13:11 NIV.
I do not recall at any time in my law enforcement career where anyone involved in criminal activity did not make their criminal behavior a personal choice. We have the option to live according to God’s word and accept Salvation through our Lord, Jesus Christ. There are consequences to all of the choices we make in life.
Many people, however, never develop from childhood reasoning to those of mature adults. They never “look beyond the box” as they go through life.
We find many examples of life’s good and bad choices, from entertainers, sports figures, and other public role models. Some look ahead in life and become successful in different fields, and others horrifically fail and end up unsuccessful.
Here are two examples of success and failure – two very popular singers of the late 50s and early 60s. They both were described as “Teen Idols” because of their music and popularity. With their fame, they were role models for the youth of the day.
Both had big hits that are still played today. Both of these artists went in entirely different directions due to their life choices. One lived a positive role model life, and one did not.
I will reflect on the “Teen Idol” that went in the wrong direction; his name is J. Frank Wilson. His big hit was “Last Kiss,” recorded in 1964. He grew up with a Navy colleague of mine in Lufkin, Texas. Frank made wrong choices, got hooked on prescription drugs and alcohol, and ran out of money.
My friend last saw Frank working in a clothing store before his death from substance abuse. Frank’s bad choices in lifestyle and his failure to look beyond his stardom resulted in his demise.
The second “Teen Idol” was focused on his life beyond music. He made the right choices and is an example for all to follow. He has offered so much to so many people after his glory years in music. His name is Robin Luke. His 1958 hit “Susie Darlin” was a classic hit, as was “Last Kiss” by J. Frank Wilson. (Go to http://vimeo.com10279190 for a recent interview with Robin Luke).
The initial information I gathered said Robin Luke was a college professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, but further investigation revealed he was instead at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
I sent Robin an email to which he promptly replied. He told me that he retired from Missouri State on December 31, 2010, had been an academic administrator for 34 of his 37 years in the university system; the past 28 years at MSU, he had served as department head in the Marketing Department business school.
Robin shared that he always told his family and students that choice was the most critical word in the English language. He further stated, “In all my years of making records, I never abandoned my goal to further my education.”
From a nostalgic standpoint, was this the same young guitar-playing singer that I enjoyed as a young teen? Could such a person transform from that world to academia – and a career in which he earned a Ph.D., contributing abundantly to education?
That prompted me to consider what our world would be like if other entertainers, sports figures, and role models made Robin Luke’s choices. I conclude that we would have a much better world.
Such different lives the two young “Teen Idols” led, and the choices they made. We must always be mindful of the options we choose. If we make the wrong choices, it is never too late to change and make the right ones. We must take heed to the fact that someone may see us as their role model.
Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police, Ret.