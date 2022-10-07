...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Leaders are opinion makers and trendsetters surrounded by admirers. Are there leaders in my community, state and country that I want to emulate?
Allow me to share this backstory. After creating the light and darkness, sky and water, land and seas, sun, moon and stars, fish and birds, and animals, God said this in Genesis 1:26-27: “Let us make man in our image, in our likeness, and let them rule over the fish of the sea and the birds of the air, over the livestock, over all the earth, and over all the creatures that move along the ground. So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.”
After placing Adam in the Garden of Eden, God said in Genesis 2:18, 22-23, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him. Then the Lord God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man. The man said, ‘This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called woman for she was taken out of man. For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and they will become one flesh.”
Marriage between a man and a woman is God’s idea. Over time, humankind became more and more deviant in actions and behaviors. Three visitors appeared to Abraham near the great trees of Mamre. In Genesis 4:1-2, we read that while sitting at the entrance to his tent in the heat of the day, Abraham looked up and saw three men standing nearby. He hurried from the entrance of his tent to meet them and bowed low to the ground.
Abraham recognized these three as supreme beings. He met their physical needs, proving them with rest, food and drinking water. He also washed their feet. One source says that in Abraham’s day, a person’s reputation was primarily connected to his hospitality — his sharing of home and food. Even strangers were to be treated as highly honored guests. Meeting another’s need for food or shelter was and still is one of the most immediate and practical ways to obey God.
Genesis 18:16, 20-21 continues the story from there: “When the men got up to leave, they looked down toward Sodom, and Abraham walked along with them to see them on their way. Then the Lord said, ‘The outcry against Sodom and Gomorrah is so great and their sin so grievous that I will go down and see if what they have done is as bad as the outcry that has reached me. If not, I will know.’”
Enter the twin cities of Sodom and Gomorrah. These Biblical cities are equivalent to sin and divine punishment. There was nothing the people would not do to fulfill their evil desires. Their wickedness spilled over to Lot’s house the evening two strangers (angels) showed up there.
In Genesis 18:22, we read that “the men turned away and went toward Sodom, but Abraham remained standing before the Lord.” Abraham began to plead for Sodom, which God promised to spare if only 10 righteous people lived there. The angels arrived at the city gate; Lot insisted they go with him to his home, where he prepared a meal for them. “Before they had gone to bed, all the men from every part of the city of Sodom — both young and old — surrounded the house. “Where are the men who came to you tonight?” they said. “Bring them out to us so that we can have sex with them.”
Sexual deviance, perversion, and inhospitality by the people of Sodom and Gomorrah destroyed the twin cities. The people of Lot’s day had to deal with the same kinds of repulsive sins the world faces today. We must not become like our environment. The “feel good” preachers of today teach self-gratification. Not so! We must decide to be different in our faith and conduct to make a difference. We should follow Abraham’s example of trusting God.
Pray for our nation and its leadership, and stand firm for righteous living.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.