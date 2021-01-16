Perquimans Arts League News: Permit Granted

Happy New Year to everyone! We are off and running into 2021.
I just found out that the county issued the building permit for our renovations. The contractor expects to get started this week, and our project will be officially underway. Many thanks to each of you who donated to our “#MOVINGFORWARD” campaign.
Every dollar helps us with the mission. Guess what? You still have time to donate, and no amount is too small. You can make donations at the gallery or online here.
Annually, the Nansemond Suffolk Academy has a major art show which is their single largest fundraiser. It is a juried show with very high standards.
I'm proud to say that PAL artists are well represented in the show (Rebecca Davis, Jim Day, Tina Fielder, Kazuko Fuller, Wendy Jewett, Dennis Lighthart, Wanda Putz, Ed Sanford, Chrissy Stocks, Shirley Whitenack and Margi Wynn).
Because of the pandemic, this year’s show is virtual with each of the art pieces for purchase displayed online. As an organization, PAL is supportive of this and other regional art events in the area.
In addition, we want to offer our members an opportunity to “browse” this great show. You may find something that interests you without having to drive to Suffolk to look. If you purchase an item, there will be a designated time to pick it up.
Visit at nsaartshow.com.
Throughout the first quarter, we will update you on the progress of our renovation project. I hope that we can have an event in the spring where we can get together and celebrate our new location.
In the Gallery
Thanks to everyone who has come in to remove your items from the Christmas Shoppe. There are still some items to be picked up, and we ask that you do this as soon as possible.
We have been doing inventory this week in preparation to transfer data to the new point of sale system, and it will be far less confusing with those exhibit items removed.
We are asking that artists not bring in new work until the end of January (we will announce exact dates later).
We want to have all of the troubleshooting done and have people trained on the system before we move to the new location in the Spring. Gallery hours are Tuesday - Friday, 11 to 3 (note change). Please call ahead to make an appointment to pick up your work 252-426-3041.
Info for Artists: Classes & Workshops
Watercolor Fun with Becky Davis - 6 weeks
Wednesday, Feb. 24 - March 31 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Each week the class will focus on a different subject to paint, including the techniques and how to arrange your composition. There will be discussion of color theory, making use of light and shadow, how under painting can be beneficial, value and warm and cool colors.
Subjects will include Snow Scenes, Dew Drops, Ocean Waves, Rock Crystal, Night scenes and Chickens. Fee is $115 for the 6-week session. Some experience with watercolor is helpful. Suitable for all skill levels. For more information and to register online, visit www.perquimansarts.org/classes.html or call the gallery at 252-426-3041. Classes will meet at the Perquimans County Rec Center. Space is limited to 9 students.
We will also offer a series of Acrylic Classes and will provide more information as soon as we have details.
Graham Berry People at Work & Play
1-day Workshop - April 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This workshop is designed for less experienced artists or for those who don't want to make the 4-day commitment of time or money. Graham will guide you step-by-step to create a single human form in action or at rest, using the same principles as in the longer workshop.
Fee is $100 ($150 for non-members), which includes lunch. A deposit of $50 will hold your space in the workshop. Visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html for more information or to register.
Letting Go With Watermedia with Sue Allen
A Retreat at Whitehall (Camden, NC) October 18 - 20, 2021
Students will pour, splatter and run watercolor and acrylic paint (optional) until a totally original image emerges. I think you will find any watercolor experience you have had will help you quickly master these techniques. Emphasis will be in design and composition, color and contrast.
Sue will demonstrate each step in her process ad help students solve problems as they happen. You will be making your own original design, using references if you like, working with the watercolors and fluid acrylics. We will start with wet in wet watercolor on paper, in an intuitive manner, adding fluid acrylics or added color and depth.
Sue will demonstrate effective use of collage, inks and other creative choices to enhance your composition. Another day, Sue will demonstrate the benefits of using these techniques on a prepared canvas. Students will be encouraged to experiment with all water media. We hope you will want to come along on this fun experience. www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
Exploring Watercolor Painting with JJ Jiang - May 4-6, 2022
Tuition is $375; $300 for PAL members - includes lunch. For more information and to register, visit www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html. For info on the instructor, go to www.jjjiang.com.
We will be announcing more classes in the near future, so be sure to check the website and PAL's Facebook page.