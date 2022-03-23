Spring color is popping up right now! You can hardly look around outside without seeing beautiful daffodils.
A glorious daffodil border could be the envy of the neighborhood, but while they are very early spring bloomers, daffodil bulbs must be planted in the fall. However, you can use their inspiration to plant other bulbs this time of year.
First off, let’s clarify. Though I use the term “bulb,” I am referring to plants regularly propagated and installed via underground rooting structures like rhizomes, tuberous roots, corms and, of course, true bulbs.
These plants are perennials that have some beautiful flashy foliage or flowers during the growing season and die back to the ground in the winter. Examples include caladiums, cannas, elephant ears, dahlia, gladiolus, and many more. Most of these should be planted in the spring for wonderful summer color in your landscape.
Caladiums have beautiful heart-shaped leaves with color details in red, white, green and pink. They grow from tuberous roots and do a wonderful job bringing color and texture to a shady landscape. In our area, these beautiful bulbs must be planted and dug up each season because they are not hardy here. Something I personally appreciate about caladiums is how wonderfully they grow in containers.
Cannas are extremely prolific perennials with tropical-like foliage and flowers. They grow from rhizomes and have bold flowers ranging from red, to orange, to yellow. Cannas create masses of foliage 4 to 5 feet tall though dwarf varieties reach only 2 feet.
Elephant ears are a common name for Colocasia and Alocasia species. They tend to be large foliage perennials with heart-shaped leaves. It is very important to research when selecting a variety to plant, because some are not hardy here and would need to be dug up and replanted each growing season. Most varieties are between 3 and 6 feet tall, but some can reach heights of 9 feet.
Dahlias are gorgeous perennials with striking, showy flowers. They grow from tuberous rooting structures and can reach heights between 2 and 4 feet. The flowers hold up very well as cut flowers and add wonderful color, shape and texture to table arrangements. Flowers come in a variety of colors from pink, to red, to yellow to even tan or beige.
Gladiolus grow from corms and should be planted in the spring. These perennials have long sword-shaped foliage and tall vibrant flower stalks. They reach heights of 3 to 5 feet and the flowers come in a variety of colors — from red, to white, to purple, to yellow. These gorgeous flowers hold up wonderfully as cut flowers and are a great way to add height to an arrangement.
Lilies are true bulbs that add wonderful color to our summer landscapes. Lilies can reach heights between 2 and 6 feet depending on the variety. They have stems with multiple flowers on each stalk. Some varieties have very fragrant flowers and come in vibrant colors like pinks, yellows and oranges.
There are plenty of other bulbs that can be planted in the spring and make wonderful additions to your spring, summer and fall landscapes. Additionally, there are bulbs that can be added to a landscape in each season, so you can have an ever-changing look in your landscape.
If you have any questions about planting times or locations, please contact the Pasquotank County Cooperative Extension Office.
Grace Manzer Atkins is a horticulture agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.