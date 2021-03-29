Poet's Note: The “ ” denotes someone talking, the ( ) denotes my thoughts at that point, and the box at the end denotes a special message from Jesus!
When Jesus and His disciples came near to Jerusalem, Jesus told two of them that He had a task for them.
“In the village opposite of you, a donkey and a colt you will see. Unloose them and bring them both back to Me.
If anyone says anything to you, this you must say, The Lord has need of them, and immediately bring them today.”
They brought the animals to Jesus that very same day. Across the animals, the clothes of the disciples they did lay. As the parade began, multitudes of people lined the street
And with loud voices the crowd shouts words so sweet
“Hosanna to the Son of David! Hosanna in the highest is the word. Blessed be the One who comes in the name of the Lord.”
When they arrived at the Temple, the disciples were filled with amaze. Jesus said to them, “The stones will be torn down in not many days.”
The chief priest, and the scribes, wanted to kill Jesus, the man, But not during the feast, lest an uproar break out and destroy their plan.
Meanwhile, Judas Iscariot came to the chief priests with his own plan, “Will you pay me thirty pieces of silver if I deliver to you this man?”
On the first day of the Passover feast, Jesus and His disciples came
To the upper room. Jesus had news to the disciples to proclaim.
“Assuredly, I say to you, one of you will betray Me,” their hearts were torn. “Woe to the man by whom the Son of Man is betrayed.” (He will wish he was never born). Then Judas, who was betraying Him said, “Is it I Lord?”
Then Jesus said, “You have said it.” (That was Jesus’ very word). After supper, Jesus took bread, blessed it, and said, “This is My body.” Then He took the cup; “This is My blood, drink it in remembrance of Me.”
After supper, Jesus took three of His disciples to the garden to pray.
“Sit here while I go and pray over there” were the words they heard Jesus say.
Jesus prayed, “Father, if this cup cannot pass away, Your will be done.”
Jesus found them asleep, He woke them and said, “My betrayer has come.”
Jesus was met by men with a multitude of clubs and swords. “The one I kiss, is the One, seize Him.” (These were Judas’ words). They led Jesus away to a made-up trial, in the high priest’s courtyard
Where false witnesses were waiting to be called forward.
They said, “This man said, destroy the Temple and I will build it in three days.” Three times Peter declares, “I do not know the Man.” (That’s not what the rooster says).
Jesus is sent to Pontius Pilate, who is the governor of the Jews. Then Judas took his own life, because he could not stand the news. Pilate asked Jesus, “Are You the king of the Jews?” (Really)?
Jesus said to him, “It is as you say.” Then Pilate grew chilly. Pilate said, “Do You not hear how they testify things against You?” But Jesus answered him not one word. (Jesus knew this was not true).
Pilate said, “Who do you want me to release to you? Barabbas or Jesus?” By now the crowd was in a riot, “The crowd spouted, Barabbas, Barabbas.” Pilate said, “I am innocent of the blood of this just person. You see to it.”
The people said, “His blood be on us and on our children.” (The Devil was having a fit). Pilate released Barabbas to the Jews, and ordered that Jesus be scourged. Then Jesus was delivered to be crucified on a cross. (The story has not yet ended).
The soldiers took Jesus, and stripped Him, and put a robe on Him and made Him stand. They put a crown of thorns on His head, and spat on Him, and put a reed in His hand.
They said “Hail, king of the Jews.”
They took the reed and struck Him on His head. (After all that He endured, it was a miracle that Jesus wasn’t already dead). They put His own clothes back on Him, and led Him away to be crucified. (It was a wonder that Jesus had any skin left on His outside).
They placed a rugged cross on His back, to carry up Calvary’s hill. Jesus fell beneath the heavy load, the soldiers were not ready for the kill.
A man named Simon was forced to help Jesus carry His cross. (When the soldiers summon you, it is DO IT, or your life might be at loss). A sign was placed over Jesus’ head, (a sign that still makes news):
THIS IS JESUS THE KING OF THE JEWS
About the sixth hour - to the ninth hour, there was darkness over all the land. (In case you don’t know, the darkness came from God’s own hand). About the ninth hour, Jesus called out: “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?”
(He wasn’t forsaken. God turned His back when our sins were placed on Him, to set us free). And Jesus cried out again with a loud voice, and yielded up His spirit. Then the Temple veil was torn, from top to bottom, and the earth quaked and rocks split. The graves were opened, and the bodies of the saints who had fallen asleep were raised;
And they went into the holy city and appeared to many. (We should let God be praised). When the evening had come, a man named Joseph asked Pilate for His body to bury. The body was wrapped in a clean linen cloth and laid it in his new tomb. (They had to hurry).
The chief priests and Pharisees gathered together and said to Pilate, “Sir, we remember, while He was still alive, (They didn’t want to be too late)
“How that deceiver said, ‘After three days I will rise’.” Therefore command that the tomb be made secure. (They didn’t want a surprise). Pilate said to them, ‘You have a guard; go and make it as secure as you know how.”
So they went and made the tomb secure, sealing and setting the guard. (WOW!). Now after the Sabbath, as the first day of the week began to dawn, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary came to see the tomb.” (The two came alone). There was a great earthquake; for an angel of the Lord descended from Heaven
And came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat on it. (Was his name given)?
The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus (today). He is not here; He is risen as He said. Come and see the place where the Lord lay. Go quickly and tell His disciples that He is risen from the dead. (Yahoo)!
He is going to Galilee; there you will see Him. Behold, I have told you.”
And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, “All Authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” AMEN!