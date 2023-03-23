“Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for mankind.” — Horace Mann
If you are a long-timer along the Inner Banks, you’ve probably heard of the work of Dr. Corbin Cherry, a native of Hertford who served as a chaplain in the Vietnam War. He did not sit contemplatively in a tent. Rather, he was in the thick of it. While carrying a fellow soldier to safety, he stepped on a landmine, losing a leg.
An avid athlete, Cherry asked “how will I ever golf again?” A sergeant answered, “You’ll figure it out.”
And figure it out, he did. A stint at Walter Reed Army Hospital led to a career that is the substance of heroes. He was the first amputee to qualify for the PGA, inspiring fellow amputees to take up a club and figure it out.
He won several “victories for mankind” throughout his professional life, but went on to win one more in retirement.
He was encouraged to return to Vietnam, and went with some trepidation. What he saw affected him deeply: children who had lost limbs to long-buried landmines. There were no prosthetics or wheelchairs.
A “wheelchair” generally was a mother, stooped by the weight of the injured child she carried in a sling across her back.
So affected by these sights, Dr. Cherry started a foundation to supply prosthetics and wheelchairs for the children of war. Often the effort was funded through charity golf tournaments.
Forty years later, a new war is causing a loss of limbs. And a new round of “victories for mankind” is in the making.
Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics in Silver Spring, Maryland fits, creates and customizes prosthetic limbs. Together with Operation Renew Prosthetics, MCOP is committed to helping Ukrainian soldier amputees. While Ukraine has 40 to 50 Soviet-era, prosthetic facilities that can provide care for clean amputations, those with blast injuries, primarily from artillery shells, require a higher level of skill and technology. It is this population that MCOP/ORP chose to help.
A complicated, full-leg prosthesis involving the hip costs close to $100,000. So far, 12 young Ukrainian men can stand tall from this high-tech program. Two partner organizations, Future For Ukraine and Revived Soldiers Ukraine, assist with the cost of transporting, housing and feeding the soldiers and their companions.
There are an estimated 1,100 soldier-amputees, waiting to be treated.
The long-term goal is to build a specialized facility in Ukraine, with prosthetists and technicians trained in state-of-the art techniques and materials to support the needs of these war heroes.
Where does Bulava fit in? First, it provides trauma kits and combat tourniquets to soldiers to stem the blood loss at impact to save lives. Second, board member Victoriia Mintian, is photo-documenting some of the men as they arrive and journey through treatment and healing.
It is estimated that 150 Ukrainian hospitals have been destroyed by the Russians. It is not easy to “figure it out,” but the determined members of these organizations are committed to achieving “victory for mankind.”