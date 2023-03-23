“Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for mankind.” — Horace Mann

If you are a long-timer along the Inner Banks, you’ve probably heard of the work of Dr. Corbin Cherry, a native of Hertford who served as a chaplain in the Vietnam War. He did not sit contemplatively in a tent. Rather, he was in the thick of it. While carrying a fellow soldier to safety, he stepped on a landmine, losing a leg.