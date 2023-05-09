...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
At a recent performance of Swan Lake, the Virginia Symphony performed the Ukrainian National Anthem, “Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished,” followed by the Star-Spangled Banner. The flags of both nations hung side by side in solidarity.
Hopefully, the average American knows that the Star-Spangled Banner was written as a poem by Francis Scott Key, a lawyer and amateur poet on a September morning in 1814. Key witnessed the British naval attack on Fort McHenry and was moved by the sight of the 15 bars and stars waving over the Baltimore Harbor “in the dawn’s early light.”
The tune was borrowed from a popular men’s British social club song. The ballad was sung during the Civil War, adopted by the U.S. Navy in 1889, and proclaimed the national anthem in 1931 by President Hoover.
One battle. One anthem.
Not so, for Ukraine. Many battles with one anthem.
The Ukrainian National Anthem was written by a poet, but its origin was inspired by one of many attempts by Ukraine to define her identity as separate from her neighbors.
Pavlo Cherbynskyi put pen to paper in the 1862 and Ukrainian priest and composer, Mykhailo Verbytsky wrote the powerful music. The song took on a life of its own. The Russian Imperial Government, however, declared the song “negatively influenced the peasants’ minds” and in true Soviet fashion, trundled Cherbynskyi off to obscurity in a northern province.
But the song stuck.
“Ukraine glory has not died, nor her freedom.
Luck/fate will still smile on us, brother-Ukrainians.”
The anthem resounded in 1917 as the Russian Revolutions reverberated through the region. Once again, Ukraine attempted to define herself as independent of Poland to the west and Russia to the east, calling itself the Ukrainian People’s Republic. She was eventually swept back into the USSR in 1922.
But the song stuck.
“Our enemies will die as the dew does in the sunshine,
And, we, too brothers will live happily on our land.”
After 70 years of Russian domination, the Soviet Union dissolved and Ukraine once again regained her independence in 1991 and the search was on for a national anthem. The newly-minted democracy did not like the pessimistic lyrics of Shche ne vmerla, Ukrainy and contests were held to pen a new anthem.
But the song stuck.
“We will not spare either our souls or bodies to get freedom,
And we will prove that, we brothers, are of Cossack kin.”
After a few tweaks to the lyrics, the anthem was officially adopted by Ukrainian Parliament in 2003. Yehor and Vika were born into that freedom and they learned not only the song, but to stand at attention, their hand over their heart in respect for their motherland.
One-hundred and sixty years later, Ukraine’s freedom is again under attack. It is a nation that descends from that strong Cossack kin and the national hymn is the rallying cry for both civilians and soldiers.
“Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished.”
The song will stick.
Bulava.org is currently helping the orphans of Bakhmut. They have been transferred to Dnipro, where Yehor’s mother is trying to staunch the shock and sadness and find placements for these children. You can help.