Editor's note: Bulava.org is an all-volunteer, tax-exempt organization established to support the citizens of Ukraine. A bulava is a small but mighty weapon dating to 13th century Ukraine. It symbolizes power and authority.

Independence is hard-won for a country that has coal and industry to the east, expansive wheat fields in the center, a strong European influence to the west and a rich river system carrying goods to the Black and Azov seas. Ukraine’s got game and its neighbors got greed.