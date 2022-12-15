...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
southeast this afternoon, west late tonight, and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Yehor and his reunited Ukrainian family are shown in a vehicle following their arrival from Ukraine at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.
Imagine packing for a two-year trip and you can only fill one suitcase and a small bag. But, wait, imagine that you have no power so you can’t wash your clothes. If you do them by hand they will freeze on the clothesline and you can’t hang them on a rack inside because you have no heat to dry them. So, you pack dirty clothes.
You say goodbye to all that is familiar, and climb on a bus for a 10-hour ride, under alerts, from one bombed-out city to another. As your 5,500-mile journey begins, seven missiles fly overhead and explode around you. Oh! And your traveling companions are your 10-year-old son and 71-one-year old mother.
Lao Tzu, the Chinese philosopher wrote: “The journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step.” When faced with a monumental task, travel or otherwise, just take the first step.
For the Hurzhyi family in Ukraine, their 5,000-mile journey was just beginning and there were many steps to go.
It was another 10 hours from Kiev to Warsaw on a bus that is more like a metrobus than a Greyhound; no reclining seats with temperature control and USB ports — designed for function, not comfort. The family slept in shifts, always on the alert.
Twenty hours into the journey, they arrived in Copenhagen, only to find Customs and Border Patrol to be as cold and frosty as the winter weather around them. They ran to catch their flight to Washington, D.C., arriving at the gate as the final boarding call was announced. But they made it and like all airline passengers, hoped their bags did as well.
They arrived at Dulles International Airport 50 hours after leaving home. They knew the journey was in the final stretch, but it took another four hours to clear U.S. Customs and Border Patrol who had all the power to accept or reject them under the United for Ukraine parole program. It was nerve-wracking until finally the stamps were pounded into place, the doors slid open, and a mother held the son she hadn’t seen for eight long years. Many tears were shed.
The journey was worth every step.
As a postscript, they first thing they did was get dinner, go home and shower the grime of travel away while starting loads of laundry. They are re-learning to sleep the deep sleep that comes with peace.
On a related note, Mrs. Claus is making a guest appearance at the boutique Modera Hotel in Washington, D.C. to raise funds for the children and pets of Ukraine. Please donate.
Cheri Sheridan is a resident of Hertford. She portrays Mrs. Claus at a number of events, most recently the Mrs. Claus Loves Dogs event after the Hertford Christmas Parade.