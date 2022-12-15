Postcards from Ukraine: Family arrives

Yehor and his reunited Ukrainian family are shown in a vehicle following their arrival from Ukraine at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

 Photo courtesy Cheri Sheridan

Imagine packing for a two-year trip and you can only fill one suitcase and a small bag. But, wait, imagine that you have no power so you can’t wash your clothes. If you do them by hand they will freeze on the clothesline and you can’t hang them on a rack inside because you have no heat to dry them. So, you pack dirty clothes.

You say goodbye to all that is familiar, and climb on a bus for a 10-hour ride, under alerts, from one bombed-out city to another. As your 5,500-mile journey begins, seven missiles fly overhead and explode around you. Oh! And your traveling companions are your 10-year-old son and 71-one-year old mother.