...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Purple hyacinth bean vines are an easy-to-grow annual vine that will make your garden fence celebrate like a Mardi Gras parade. Three seeds from a local vine were recently planted in Ukraine.
“I did nothing but comfort my plants, till now their small green cheeks are covered with smiles.” — Emily Dickenson, 1865
Spring is coming. Garden catalogs arrive in the mail. It is time to take a whetstone to sharpen the shovels and trowels. Give the garden gloves a good shake to rid the fingertips of last year’s toil.
Every seed is a promise waiting for sweet rain and encouraging sun. Early spring is capricious as tender sprouts show their “small green cheeks” only to be nipped by one night’s frost. It is best to start early seedlings inside where they can be coddled into stability.
A seed is the paragon of hope.
Such are the three seeds that Yehor’s mother, Nataliia, planted in Ukraine. She has a green thumb that is best described as emerald. She designs, landscapes, hardscapes, plants, weeds and trims. She could charge people admission just to meander through her yard.
Knowing Nataliia’s love of all things green and possible, I gave her three seeds when she visited the U.S. in December. Thick-skinned, black with a thin white line, they came from a vine produced by three seeds given to me. They were hope in a Ziplock bag.
Purple hyacinth bean vines, Lablab purpures, if you are so inclined, are an easy-to-grow annual vine that will make your garden fence celebrate like a Mardi Gras parade. Deep-green leaves veined with purple, sweetpea-like summer blossoms are followed by plum-colored bean pods that drip from the vines. This plant is the perfect antidote to your neighbor’s rusty bike collection and trash cans. It is a riot of color, that unlike wisteria, will not take over your house.
Three seeds. Three packets of potential. Three parcels of hope are swelling their “green cheeks” to be trusted to Ukrainian soil. They will serve up a riot of color in a very gray land.
As you look across our winter’s landscape, daffodils, tulips and crocus demonstrate the promise of spring. Please hold our Ukrainian neighbors close to your heart. Wish them well. Some did not live to see another springtime, some are living on foreign soil and many are living in fear, loss and despair. They have no hope in a Ziplock bag.
Poet Emily Dickenson also wrote: “Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without words and never stops at all.”
So, sing, Nataliia. Never stop at all. Sow hope.
Please consider a donation to bulava.org. Like its namesake weapon, it is small, but it is mighty. Sow hope.
Author’s note: The leaves and blossoms of the bean vine are edible, but the beans are toxic. This is not a good choice for gardens where curious toddlers or noshing pups live nearby.