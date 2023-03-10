Postcards from Ukraine-seeds

Purple hyacinth bean vines are an easy-to-grow annual vine that will make your garden fence celebrate like a Mardi Gras parade. Three seeds from a local vine were recently planted in Ukraine. 

 Photo courtesy Cheri L. Sheridan

“I did nothing but comfort my plants, till now their small green cheeks are covered with smiles.” — Emily Dickenson, 1865

Spring is coming. Garden catalogs arrive in the mail. It is time to take a whetstone to sharpen the shovels and trowels. Give the garden gloves a good shake to rid the fingertips of last year’s toil.