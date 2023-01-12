Postcards from Ukraine

“The Raven,” a late-20s Ukrainian special forces, or Alpha Group, officer (right) leads a select team of eight soldiers in Bakhmut, in the Donbas region, one of the most contested regions of Ukraine in the Russian war.

 Photo courtesy Cheri Sheridan

“Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered weak and weary .…” — “The Raven,” Edgar Allen Poe

As you read the accounts of the fierce fighting and absolute destruction in Bakhmut, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, it is easy to overlook the people and only see the firepower.