...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
“The Raven,” a late-20s Ukrainian special forces, or Alpha Group, officer (right) leads a select team of eight soldiers in Bakhmut, in the Donbas region, one of the most contested regions of Ukraine in the Russian war.
“Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered weak and weary .…” — “The Raven,” Edgar Allen Poe
As you read the accounts of the fierce fighting and absolute destruction in Bakhmut, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, it is easy to overlook the people and only see the firepower.
Artillery, rocket launchers, mortars and drones obscure the faces of Ukraine’s youth.
So, please meet Raven, a late-20s special forces, or Alpha Group, officer leading a select team of eight soldiers into one of the most contested regions of Ukraine. He is blond, stocky, baby-faced with an irresistible grin that belies his responsibilities.
As an infant, he was dropped at an orphanage or “internat” where he spent his childhood and teen years in dire circumstances. The overcrowded, outdated, poorly-resourced Soviet-era institution did little to inspire greatness. Yet, 18 years after abandonment, Raven took flight, joined the military and was soon a candidate for Alpha Group, where he has thrived.
The special forces motto “Idu na vy” translates to “I come at you” — and come at you they did, as Bakhmut became a symbol of Ukraine’s determination to beat back Russian aggression. Russia invaded this area in 2014 and illegally annexed it last year. Block by block, the native Ukrainian military is now advancing against a mercenary militia dominated by Russian prison inmates offered freedom for their fighting.
Raven reports that there is not a roof left in the city and the 70,000 civilians have fled. The devastation of the working-class neighborhoods is complete. The only inhabitants wear combat gear taking shelter in windowless structures overlooking an endless landscape of broken glass, twisted metal and remnants of peoples’ lives.
Last month, Raven’s squad of eight was reduced to two. Raven suffered a traumatic brain injury and shrapnel wounds from a missile attack. He was sent to Kiev, where Alpha Group is headquartered and he spent the holiday where his brain and body could heal as an “orphan soldier.”
There was no mother to pray for him, make his favorite foods, or welcome him home. No father to clap him on the back, say he’s proud, or boast of his bravery. To quote Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven”: “It was in the bleak December, and each separate dying ember wrought its ghost upon the floor.”
Yet as this goes to print, Raven will have gathered another group of seven highly trained, deeply committed young soldiers to return to Bakhmut to teach Putin that national pride is far more powerful than paid performers playing dress-up.
Do the Russians stand a chance? Quoth the Raven, “Nevermore!”
Editor’s note: With a nod to Mr. Edgar Allen Poe, this story was related first-hand to Yehor from his long-time friend, an orphan, nicknamed Raven, serving in the Ukrainian Alpha Group Special Forces. Please consider a gift to bulava.org.