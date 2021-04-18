PQ County Center: Did You Know?

Every state grows strawberries...
North Carolina is the fourth largest producer of strawberries in the US. In celebration of the beginning of strawberry season... try -
Easy Strawberry Cheesecake... three ingredients...
Using Instant Pudding - (Cheesecake flavor) - mix with a carton of plain Nonfat Greek Yogurt instead of milk. Greek yogurt is thicker than regular yogurt and is an excellent source of calcium and protein. Spoon into individual serving cups and top with strawberry slices (or bananas or blueberries or peaches). Enjoy J
For more information about strawberries visit the NC steps to health webpage at:
https://ncstepstohealth.ces.ncsu.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/NC-HOTM-Strawberry-English.pdf?fwd=no
Soybean Pre-plant Fertility
Proper soil fertility management is an important step for a successful soybean season. After soil pH is adjusted to 6.0, management of phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) levels is the next step to consider.
There have been concerns over the past several years in regards to NCDA fertilizer recommendations following soil tests. In response to this question, five trials across NC were conducted in 2020 to determine soybean yield response to P and K fertilization.
Three out of five trials yielded more than 60 bu/acre and the results showed that there was no response to P and K fertilization when the P-I and K-I index were greater than 50. The same results were found in 2017 and 2018 in trials across the state resulting in no yield response when K-I indexes were greater than 50.
For this reason, the general recommendation for planting season is to only apply P and K fertilizer when the soil test report asks for these applications. For additional reading on this subject, find the initial article by clicking HERE and find additional posts on the NC State Soybean Extension Portal HERE. For any questions, contact Dylan Lilley, Field Crops Extension Agent at 252-426-5428.
Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show
Did you know that in just a few short weeks the 75th Albemarle 4-H Livestock Show and Sale will begin. Youth from across the 5 county area will come to compete with their animal projects in market and showmanship classes.
The show will look a little different this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but we are still planning on having an awesome show for all the 4-H youth. This year the show will be broken down into three days.
On Monday, April 26 will be the Market Hog and Showmanship Classes. Tuesday, April 27th the Goat and Lamb show will take place and on Wednesday, April 28th will be the Steer and Heifer show followed by the show auction that night.
While we will be limited on the number of spectators that are allowed at the show, we will have a livestream of the show on our Facebook page Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show and Sale. If you have any questions about this year's show contact the Perquimans Extension office at 426-5428.
Perquimans Central School Second Graders Start Embryology Project
The second grade classes at Perquimans Central School will begin their 28 day embryology project to learn about the life cycle of a duck. Each class has their own incubator and duck eggs. The students will learn how to help the embryo grow, the parts of the egg, and how to take care of the ducks once they have hatched.
Students will supplement their learning with YouTube videos created by 4-H Agent, Mrs. Meredith, which will teach youth in the classroom and those learning virtually. This is a project that always keeps the students engaged and "EGGxited"! For more information on how you can be a part of 4-H, contact Meredith Wood at meredith_wood@ncsu.edu. Also, be sure to follow Perquimans County 4-H on Facebook and Instagram.
Strawberry Season
Strawberry season is right around the corner! In about one to two weeks, be on the lookout for strawberry stands that are opening up. Get out and support your local growers by picking up some pre-picked berries or opting to pick your own. Strawberry season only lasts about a month and a half, so get them while you can!
Cedar Stretch Farms
316 Cedar Stretch Road, Hertford
Triple B. Farms
511 Ryland Road, Tyner
Mill Fork Farms
3644 Rocky Hock Road, Edenton