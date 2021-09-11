I love it when Jesus is walking through the temple one day and some people gathered around ask him, “How long will you keep us in suspense? If you are the Messiah, tell us plainly!”
Good grief. What does it take for these people?
Jesus says in response, “I have already told you who I am and you don’t believe me.”
Interesting question: How could Jesus prove who he was? And, what was it that Jesus was trying to get the people to believe?
Only one thing: God’s love for them.
There is the critical question: How in the world can love be proven? What does it take for us to be convinced that someone else loves us?
Maybe the place to begin is to consider why it is so difficult for many of us to receive love. When you boil it all down, this question is at the root of humankind’s problems. People who believe they are loved, and by extension, believe that they are lovable and worthwhile, do not run around criticizing, abusing, robbing, raping and killing. They do not spend their lives feeling unhappy and unfulfilled.
So what prevents us from accepting love? Could it be that every one of us knows things we have done or not done that we are ashamed of, that render us unfit to be loved?
That awareness is a weight we carry around inside ourselves and it can be anything from a minor inconvenience to a debilitating burden. The term we use for that burden is “guilt,” and we all do have reasons to feel it at times.
Is it conceivable that the world is filled with people infinitely loved by their Creator, but most do not know it, and spend their lives trying to find what they already have?
The Gospel is the message that each of us is valuable, worthwhile, and infinitely loved because God created us and God says so. The proof of the power of that love is seen in the lives of the people who accept it as true. They are changed.
What happens to those who decide to accept the Gospel as truth? First of all, that bag of guilt gets hung on the Cross where it belongs.
Does that make rational sense? Well, not any more than love makes rational sense. Our shortcomings certainly matter, but Jesus Christ has made the necessary payment in our name. It is a done deal.
If that is the case, then there is nothing to prevent us from believing that God does love us, is there? Thanks to his Son, in God’s eyes there is no blemish on us. It is not about what we do, but who we are. We are God’s beloved people whom he has sent his Son to find, and return home where we belong, to a relationship with him.
Can you see what an incredible power we have available to us? We have the power to love, and love changes people for the better more than anything else in all of creation. Love’s power to change lives derives from that most important quality of being undeserved, yet freely given. And what is freely given must be freely shared.
So, no, love cannot be “proved” any more than the existence of God can be proved. The choice to believe in God and to accept his love and the love of other people is up to each of us to decide for ourselves.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.