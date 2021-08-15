“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”
This line is attributed to Frederick Douglas, who understood that it’s nearly impossible to build men back perfectly after damage. I believe wholeheartedly in this sentiment. Trauma and trials weigh heavily on people.
Our church has a school, Bethel Assembly Christian Academy, where nearly 200 young people come every day to learn to read, write and add. However, our highest priority is that they know Jesus and His commands.
Jesus can heal every pain and relieve every fear. When we find Jesus, we find hope, love and power to overcome the past. The earlier a child finds Jesus, the better their life can be. Every person that surrenders to Jesus and does His will by following His commands and the Holy Spirit will find joy and peace.
Do you feel lost today?. If you think you are broken and don’t know the way to health, I invite you to ask Jesus for help. Jesus is close to you right now, and He wants to help you. For all that believe in Him, they find life.
When reading the story of Paul, we find that there was a three-year period that he stayed in the city of Ephesus. He starts a school with those who are hungry for more of Jesus. They daily opened the Bible and learned the ways of God, and then did what they heard.
Those students then told the good news of Jesus to the entire region. The school decided to do two things: They withdrew for teaching, and then they went out and obeyed.
Like an arrow whose power, accuracy and distance are directly proportional to how the archer pulls back and aims at the target, so is our power, effectiveness and influence based on how we pull back and launch intentionally.
Jesus commands us to build one another up. We must pull back from our routines frequently to focus on what matters most. That’s what church is, for most people. It is a time for refreshing, encouraging, equipping and launching back out into their mission. Without a group of people who help you stay true to Jesus and on track with your purpose in life, I don’t know how you hit the mark.
The church has taught fasting as a place to find more strength. The principle is sound. When we pull back from the table, our health increases, and our mind sharpens. When we pull back on indulgent purchases, our savings grow. When we pull back on work and play, we invest deeper in our families. When we pull back from draining activities like social media, we find more energy and joy. When we pull back from our usual daily tasks to be with people who love Jesus, we can launch out and hit the targets of our lives.
So, maybe today you need to be repaired. It’s time to find a body of students of the Word of God and be built up. It’s not too late to get your life on track. Turn to Jesus today and begin the restoration of your destiny.
If you have children, do all you can to build them up and protect them from the things that require repairs. The best thing we can do today is getting into a place where we pull back to receive strength and launch into our life’s mission.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.