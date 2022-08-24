“See to it that no one misses the grace of God and that no bitter root grows up to cause trouble and defile many.” — Hebrews 12:15.

What is a bitter root? It comes when we allow disappointment to grow into resentment or when we nurse grudges over past hurts. It may be imaginary or real. That leads to jealousy, dissension and sometimes immorality. That is why it is critical to be filled with the Holy Spirit continually. Be attentive to your selection of companions.