“And straightaway Jesus constrained his disciples to get into a ship and to go before him unto the other side, while he sent the multitudes away.” — Matthew 14:22.
“Constrained” — generally, the sense of pressing urgently, to propel (urge, make) or carry away, compel; it means to be very firm. Jesus didn’t just tell his disciples to get into the vessel; He commanded them to do so without explanation. That was the first lesson in learning to trust and obey.
Why did Jesus send the disciples into the sea without Him? Because He was seeking solitude to spend time alone with His Father — another lesson for us. Each of us has our own unique challenges and struggles to face daily. Rather than focusing on the trials, we should turn to Him in faith and prayer. That is not to say we should sit idly by without attempting to solve problems; it means we need to stay keen on His word.
We are all familiar with the idiom, “can’t see the forest for the trees,” right? We get lost in the details of situations, lose perspective on issues, being almost blinded by the present. “Unto the other side” implies our journey of life when we pass over to the other side. Our walk with Jesus is a continuum, never moving backward or standing still but forever moving forward.
In Matthew 14:25-26, we learn that “During the fourth watch of the night, Jesus went out to them, walking on the lake. When the disciples saw him walking on the lake, they were terrified. ‘It’s a ghost,’ they said and cried out in fear.” The Jews recognized four watches as is described in Mark 13:35: “Therefore, watch (give strict attention, be cautious and alert), for you do not know when the Master of the house is coming — in the evening, or at midnight, or at the cockcrowing, or in the morning.”
Matthew 14:27-29 continues: “But Jesus immediately said to them: ‘Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.’ ‘Lord, if it’s you,’ Peter replied, ‘tell me to come to you on the water.’ ‘Come,’ he said.’”
Composed by Gene MacLellan and first recorded by Anne Murray in 1971 is the gospel pop song that comes to mind when I read these verses. “Put your hand in the hand of the man who stilled the water. Put your hand in the hand of the man who calmed the sea. Take a look at yourself, and you can look at others differently by puttin’ your hand in the hand of the man from Galilee.”
Sadly, MacLellan, born in 1938, suffered depression throughout his life and died from suicide on Jan. 19, 1995. And just recently, we learned country music star Naomi Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound related to long-term depression. Mental illness, however, is a topic for another time.
Peter gets out of the boat and starts walking toward Him, looking directly at Jesus. But Peter began to sink because he took his eyes off Jesus. Matthew 14:30 describes the scene: “But when he saw the wind boisterous, he was afraid, and beginning to sink, he cried saying, ‘Lord, save me.’”
That happens to us as well at times. Matthew 11:28-30 records Jesus’ words: “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”
When faith weakens, our fears become more pronounced. Jesus frees us from our burdens: sin, oppression, persecution, weariness, and even excessive demands of religious leaders. With an outstretched hand, Jesus is there for us to catch us just as he did Peter. Jesus’ words from the King James Version ring true for us today: “Be of good cheer; it is I; be not afraid.” In other words, He is saying, don’t be discouraged or fearful. I AM! Stop being afraid!
Those three words, “Lord, save me,” are powerful. The Lord responds to our faith. We don’t necessarily have to ask Jesus to help us walk on water, but we can ask him to calm the troubling “waters” that rise up in our day-to-day activities.
When confronted with one of life’s storms, “Put your hand in the hand of the man who stilled the waters: put your hand in the hand of the man who calmed the sea.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.