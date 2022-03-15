By the time you read this, the full-scale, unprovoked attack on Kyiv will have begun.
I would rather be writing about Lent, the tenderness and beauty of God, and drawing closer to the fellowship of Jesus. I’d prefer to wax lyrically about spring blooming all around us, the gardens that already need weeding, and the light March cuisine of early greens in the southern kitchen.
I had meant to take a break from the sorrow of Ukraine, a sorrow that’s been wringing tears from my eyes every morning during prayers.
But I can’t.
Vladimir Putin is justifying his invasion of Ukraine with a truckload of old-fashioned Soviet lies. Amidst the classic KGB gaslighting of “de-Nazification” (there are more neo-Nazi white supremacists in Russia than in Ukraine), Putin claims that he is trying to defend conservative Christianity against the “liberal enemy” of “woke” agenda like, of course, homosexuality and transgenderism.
In 2019, Putin told the Financial Times of London that the ideology of liberal democracy (i.e., that of Western Europe, USA, and most especially Ukraine) is based has “outlived its purpose.” Multiculturalism, freedom and human rights must give way to “the culture, traditions, and traditional family values of millions of people making up the core population.”
This is utter rot, of course. Not only Putin has been a consistent liar for decades, but his claim that liberal democracy is opposed to “traditional family values” is horrendously wrong.
What is the alternative to liberal democracy, upon which the USA is founded, and which is the foundation of Western Europe (and Ukraine)? The alternative is nothing but dictatorship. Any simple reading of history makes clear that every single dictatorship is addicted, like Dracula, to blood. It first murders the free press, then critical intellectuals, then clergy, then courageous laity by the thousands, then millions.
Wholesale murder and destruction, obviously, are not “traditional family values.” Nor is it “traditional family values” that Russia now has the highest abortion rate in the world — a fact that should not sit too well with the pro-life movement amongst American Evangelicals and Catholics.
I’m not surprised at such stuff from Putin, whose long KGB career has made him a master of brainwashing people of good will, but who are insecure.
But I am surprised to hear Putin’s brainwashing echoed by some Americans. Last week, the jejune North Carolina congressman, Madison Cawthorn, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr “Zelenskyy is a thug. Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing ‘woke’ ideologies.”
What an appalling reversal of reality, to call a heroic, self-sacrificial leader like Zelenskyy a “thug.” If there is any thuggery and corruption and evil in the world, it is in Putin’s oligarchic rule.
But Cawthorn is not the only one. Also last week, John Zmirak of Liberty University was chatting with Eric Metaxas, on the latter’s extremist podcast, and he suggested that Russia was invading Ukraine just like the Union invaded the Confederacy, “because Ukraine, after all, is part of Russia.” Metaxas said he was quite sure that in secret labs in Ukraine, America was engineering viruses that would be flown into Russia by migrating birds.
That particular podcast has been unsurprisingly removed.
Then there’s Rod Dreher, the editor of the American Conservative magazine. He and I, in happier times, had exchanged much friendly correspondence. But now he is repeating Putin’s claims that Russia’s attack on a maternity hospital near Kyiv was “baited” by the Ukrainian military. Notwithstanding wounded and bleeding staff and patients who were on the cusp of labor. Dreher is also given to webcasting maps straight from Russian Army HQ of their advance into Ukraine, which are blatant exaggerations at best.
I can tell you why Cawthorn and his fellow Putinists in Washington, and pundits like Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Metaxas and Dreher are “all in” for Putin.
For one reason or another (I hope it’s just naivete, but probably not), they have swallowed the KGB message hook, line and sinker. They believe the “traditional family values” myth that was also mouthed by Moscow Patriarch Kirill, who is a client of Putin. He preached on March 6 possibly the worst sermon in the history of preaching. Kirill described the invasion as a necessary conflict against the forces of western liberalism and “immorality.”
The war, he said, was a “holy war”: “We have entered into a struggle that has not a physical, but a metaphysical significance.”
Two things about this grim “anti-sermon.” First, the thousands of grieving Ukrainian families (and Russian families who have lost young men to a war they know nothing about) will disagree that the war “has not a physical significance.” Bloodshed, death, and agony are hardly just metaphysical.
Secondly, Kirill’s concern about immorality is limited to his own convenient hot-button issues. He doesn’t mention the immorality of Putin’s several cosseted mistresses and the licentious lifestyles of the oligarchs. He doesn’t mention the immorality of the oppression of ethnic minorities in Russia, and horrendous racism and mob violence. And he fails to mention Putin’s evil track record of disappearances, trumped-up imprisonments, executions, assassinations.
If you’re looking for a bloodthirsty Deep State conspiracy, look no further — it’s right there in Dzerzhinsky Square. Putin’s basement-dwellers, in the sewers of 4chan, were able to convince so many Americans that the Deep State was in Washington not Moscow. Which was one of the greatest circus tricks of all time. It would be funny, were it not for so much death.
Patriarch Krill and Putin drape themselves in the flag of traditional Christian values. But really, what are traditional Christian values? What does the Bible say? Jesus lists them in the Beatitudes: meekness, humility, peacemaking, purity in heart, gentleness, righteousness, forgiveness, self-sacrificial love.
Do you see any of this in this invasion? Has Putin ever cared about any of this? Are these values present at all in the culture wars?
Putin is definitely not a protector of real traditional values. He is no friend of Christianity. He and Patriarch Kirill have already inflicted decades of damage to the witness and credibility of Russian Orthodoxy.
For my part, I’m thankful everyday that I am under the Patriarchate of Bartholomew of Constantinople, who has condemned Putin’s invasion outright. He is working nonstop to bring relief to wartorn and wounded Ukraine. So is Pope Francis. So are many, many Protestant and Jewish and Muslim and non-religious leaders.
I wish I could say the same for Madison Cawthorn, Tucker Carlson (who’s been mouthing the QAnon theory of U.S. biolabs in Ukraine), Eric Metaxas, John Zmirak, and my erstwhile friend, Rod Dreher.
I wish they would care more about a victimized Ukraine, about a heroic President Volodomyr Zelenskyy who stays and suffers with his people, about a resilient people who will not be put down, about starving citizens and dying children in Mariupol.
I wish they’d care more about Ukrainians (and the brave Russians protesting the invasion — 10,000 of whom are now in detention).
I wish they’d care more about real Christian values than they do about the culture wars.
It is a moral failure to cower away from clearly denouncing this horrific invasion. We need clear speech without equivocation. Without complaining about NATO and the liberal West. Without complaining about transgenderism and gay parades and critical race theory and socialism and “woke-ism.”
Look at the bodies in the streets of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Mariupol, and tell me that the culture wars were worth just one of these.
It’s time to pray, care and give. Give to the Red Cross. Give to the Samaritan Purse, which is doing a yeoman’s job in caring for refugees. Give to the International Orthodox Christian Charities (which is working with the Mennonite Central Committee and World Vision).
Or, like my wife and me, give to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, who will get your money directly to the starving and wounded and homeless in their homeland … a homeland that is weeping and suffering, under the scourge of a monster who has been lying to you about traditional family values for far too long.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.