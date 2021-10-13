I asked a group in a Wednesday night teaching, “What are some things you meditate on when you struggle?”
One of the precious saints in my congregation said when her husband passed away, she was scared. She said, “I would be so scared to go outside in the dark until one night I felt God say that He could protect me just as good out there as He could in the house.”
After that, she never feared the night again.
I have been meditating on a Scripture in Psalm 139:12. The phrase “Even the darkness is light to you,” has been a constant thought. We all seem confused. Running here and there, searching for some semblance of normalcy.
Political corruption, religious confusion and global conflict bring a haze over our lives. Have you felt a sense of loss? Have we grieved all that was stolen from us in the past two years? We have all done the best we can, yet many deal with guilt and shame because we haven’t handled every angle of this past year well.
For me, doubt creeps in when I need faith the most. It seems the moment we are praying for someone’s healing is when I hear in my heart, “Do you really believe He will heal?” I have seen so many healings take place in my life. They are not daily, but I’ve seen the miraculous on display, and with that, I can discuss the faithfulness of God, how I’ve seen His power and why I believe He’ll do it again. Faithfulness is easy to see, yet faith is hard to come by in the moments you need it most. That moment is when the enemy likes to distract you. At your weakest, you’ll experience your greatest testing.
Sunday mornings, I have to fight hard spiritually. It’s in the moment that I’m about to deliver a prophetic Word from the heart of God to people who love and trust me that I often hear words like “You fraud,” “Do you really believe this” and “This is just you.”
The enemy of our souls is crafty. And even though I know these things are from places of darkness and I fight them off, they are still tough tests.
What are the areas for you that have become the most difficult places for your tests? Do you hear voices of doubt? Do you give up too early in fighting for miracles, healings and spiritual breakthroughs?
I want to encourage you. Your God can be strong with you in the dark, in the light, inside your safe place and outside in the vulnerable. Even the darkness is light to God. Don’t allow the enemy to get you to second guess your calling for God. Serve with all your heart and trust that God knows it!
A phrase I heard many years ago that still encourages me today is, “Never question in the dark what was true in the light.”
Don’t change your beliefs when facing impossible odds. Stand firm. When the enemy blots out the sun with the fiery darts he sends, stand firm. Trust your God will fight for you. Be strong and courageous! Don’t let the weight of the dark alter your firm foundation. Be the light in the dark and build on the rock that withstands every storm.
God is close to you in the night. If you can’t see Him, you may be in the valley of the shadow of death, but remind yourself shadows only exist where there is light. He is near.
And to Him, even the darkness is as light. Comfort yourself; if you can’t see Him, be sure He sees you… even outside in the dark.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a native of Perquimans County. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.