Marjorie Rayburn and Deanna Klingel have been named Master Gardeners of the Year for 2021 by the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardeners.
The volunteers are part of the regional program that, in 2021, contributed more than 926 hours of volunteer work to the local community.
According to the Independent Sector, that’s a value of over $26,000. In addition, the group received an additional 500 hours of advanced training.
The mission of the N.C. Extension Master Gardener program is to connect people to horticulture through science-based education and outreach.
Under the guidance and direction of Extension agents, individuals complete a 40-hour training program, pass an examination and complete at least a 40-hour internship. To remain active, volunteers complete a minimum of 20 hours of volunteer service and 10 hours of continuing education each year.
Projects in 2021 included community gardens, Junior Master Gardener events, the Ask A Master Gardener Helpline, plant sale fundraisers, youth scholarships and adult speaking engagements.
Both Rayburn and Klingel developed advanced training opportunities that can be view online at go.ncsu.edu/gita (see Pollinator Gardens, and Vermicomposting).
For more information about the Chowan, Gates and Perquimans County Extension Master Gardener program, call (252) 482-6585.
Katy Shook is an area horticulture agent with NC Cooperative Extension.