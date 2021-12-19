A mass exodus from faith in God has taken place.
The so-called most educated, connected and powerful seem to relegate religion talkers as positive-minded, ignorant do-gooders. The world is expected to trust the version of the truth pumped through the godless power-craved government that acts as the concerned leader while trampling the freedom of its citizens when necessary.
Many people are scattered, scared and stressed. The spiritual leaders that should be most connected to the signs of the time are more concerned with maintaining tradition and saving face.
This is the world that Jesus entered.
It seems there is a tremendous mess on our hands.
The government is overreaching left and right, even if in hopes to help as many as possible. The church, specifically in America, is in an identity crisis. She has forgotten her first love, but I hope we are beginning to remember what sparked it at the start.
Medically, we are more advanced than ever, and never has there been more confusion on what truly is helpful. Thank God for all the advances of science. CEOs across the world have been resigning at a record pace. It seems the structures of the world have been liquefied. The earth appears dark and stressed.
Actually, it feels pregnant, like a new birth needs delivery, and we are the generation that will see it. Maybe, just as He did 2,000 years ago, this is the scene He has chosen to rescue us.
In thinking of Christmas Day, we often ask one another, “Are you ready?”
We have all the food bought and gifts wrapped, traditions in place, and decorations set?
What we don’t usually mean is what Christmas stands to remind us. Jesus said before He left that He’d be back. The way He said it is quite memorable. “I would not have said it if it weren’t so.” I’ve heard it all my days that there are signs that will tell us when He is coming, but those signs have come and gone thousands of times.
The only clear things we are told is Jesus is personally coming back, that we who are ready are snatched up to Him, and we will never know when it’s coming. So, unlike the innkeeper, Bethlehem, Joseph, or the priests in Jerusalem, why don’t we get ready?
What if Jesus says, “I’ll be back for Christmas this year.” Are you ready?
I haven’t been able to get swept away with the nativity this year. I keep considering that I want to be ready. I wish I could’ve known that the night He was born was going to change this world forever. I wish I could wrap him in a quilt. I wish I could offer a crib. I want Mary to have a nice bed to rest, and Joseph to have an Uber to Egypt.
It seems earth wasn’t ready the last time, but will we be ready when He returns? Are you doing what He told you to do? What is distracting you? Jesus is coming back. If He wasn’t, He wouldn’t have said so.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.