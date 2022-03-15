Hello, my name is Lauren Flach, and I am a 12th-grade student at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies. I am interning at the Museum of the Albemarle in the Education Department through an internship program at my high school.
One of my favorite displays in the museum is the fancy regalia dress from the Meherrin Indian Tribe in the “Guardians of the Land” exhibit. The display includes a crown, purse, cuffs, yoke, belt, moccasins, top dress, and a skirt. The yoke of the dress sits on the shoulders and is tied in the front. This regalia dress was made and worn by Sylvia Caudill of the Meherrin Indian Tribe.
Ms. Caudill shared some insight into the culture of her tribe and their formal wear. The regalia dresses are worn during formal ceremonies. In these ceremonies, the Meherrin honor their creator and pray for “harmony and peace as one with nature, the animals and our fellow man.”
On the crown, purse, cuffs, yoke, and belt are beaded flowers. These flowers signify the abundance of greenery that the Meherrin tribe cherishes. Specifically, on the yoke of the dress, Ms. Caudill created the flowers to show that the leaves and vines are all connected as one. The top dress is worn loosely so that the wearer is able to move around.
Not included in the exhibit, but something I find to be interesting, are the leggings that are worn with the regalia. They have a V-shape that goes toward the front of the dress that allows for free movement.
Historically, the Meherrin would wear animal skins adorned with shells from the nearby beaches. Upon the arrival of settlers in the New World, Indigenous Americans would trade animal skins, beads and food for cloth and lace. A couple types of cloth that were traded include broadcloth, wool fabric and calico fabric. The top dresses would be made of calico fabric and their moccasins would be made from animal pelts and decorated with beadwork.
The Meherrin Indian Tribe refer to themselves as Kauwets’a:ka. The commonly used name, Meherrin, was used by their surrounding people to describe the tribe to the colonists and the name has been used since. The best translation for Kauwets’a:ka is “canoe-rowing people,” thought to be given because of the tribe’s location along the long and winding Meherrin River.
Around 1712, the Meherrin Nation was taken under the protection of the Six Nations, and therefore were included in the Great Law of Peace. Also called Kayanashakowa, the Great Law of Peace is a constitution for the many nations included under the protection of the Six Nations.
The Great Law of Peace tells the tribe how to live in accordance with their creator’s will and tells them how to treat others within and outside of their nations. Some estimations say the Great Law of Peace is around 1,000 years old, making it the longest surviving democratic agreement in the world.
The Meherrin tribe has a strong connection to animals, and they are one with the land. They mainly reside in northeastern North Carolina, with some descendants reaching as far as Canada.
Please come visit the “Guardians of the Land: Discovering Indigenous Americans” exhibit at the Museum of the Albemarle to see the regalia dress and learn more about Indigenous history!
Lauren Flach is a 12th grade student at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies and an intern at Museum of the Albemarle.