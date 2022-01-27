With the winter season here and our first snow event it is always wise to be prepared for winter weather. Food storage is one part of being prepared for emergencies and natural disasters.
How much and which foods to store will depend on members of your household, your preferences, special health conditions, ability to use the food in an emergency and space available for storage.
Planning for short-term emergency needs may be as simple as increasing the quantities of some staple foods and non-perishable foods that you regularly keep and use. However, to make sure you haven’t forgotten some of the essentials, experts recommend thinking through and keeping a three-day supply of food and water on hand per person.
To keep food safe and avoid food-borne illness, you need to know what foods to store and how to handle food afterwards.
• Stock foods that require no refrigeration;
• Store foods your family normally eats, plus favorite treats. A crisis is not the time to learn to eat new foods;
• Avoid too many foods high in salt, as this will increase thirst;
• Store single servings or one-meal size to avoid leftovers, as refrigeration may not be available;
Foods recommended for storage:
• Water — one gallon per person per day for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene;
• Ready-to-eat canned foods — vegetables, fruit, beans, meat, fish, poultry, meat mixtures and pasta. Canned foods keep almost indefinitely as long as cans are undamaged (also check the “best if used by” date). The can also will work as the cooking and serving dish. Open can and remove label before heating. Do not place metal cans in the microwave;
• Soups — canned or “dried soups in a cup;”
• Smoked or dried meats- commercial beef jerky;
• Dried fruits and vegetables — raisins, fruit leather;
• Juices (vegetables and fruit) — bottled, canned or powdered;
• Milk — powdered, canned, evaporated;
• Staples — sugar, salt, pepper, instant potatoes and rice, coffee, tea, cocoa mix;
• Ready-to-eat cereals, instant hot cereals, crackers, hard taco shells;
• High-energy foods — peanut butter, jelly, nuts, trail mix, granola bars; and
• Cookies, hard candy, chocolate bars, soft drinks, other snacks.
Be sure to store one or two manual can openers with your emergency food supply. Canned foods can be heated indoors with canned heat such as Sterno. Charcoal grills, hibachis and camp stoves must be used outside.
The food storage area should be located where the average temperature can be kept above 32 degrees Fahrenheit and below 70 degrees. Remember the cooler the storage area, the longer the retention of quality and nutrients.
The storage area should be dry (less than 15 percent humidity), and adequately ventilated to prevent condensation of moisture on packaging material.
Food should not be stored on the floor; the lowest shelf should be 2-3 feet off the floor. Date and rotate food every 6-12 months. Replace foods as needed.
Electrical equipment such as freezers, furnaces and hot water heaters should not be housed in the storage area. These appliances produce heat, which unnecessarily increases storage temperatures.
Food should only be stored in food-grade containers. A food-grade container is one that will not transfer non-food chemicals into the food and contains no chemicals that would be hazardous to human health. Examples of containers not approved for food use are trash or garbage bags, paint or solvent cans, industrial plastics and fiber barrels that have been used for non-food purposes.
Package dried foods in airtight, moisture-proof, insect-proof containers such as glass jars or plastic freezer boxes or bags. Metal cans with tight-fitting lids can be used if the dried food is first placed in a plastic bag.
Package dried foods in small amounts because once the package is open, the food can absorb moisture from the air and quality will deteriorate. Store containers of dried foods in a dry, cool, dark place. Low storage temperatures extend shelf life of dried products.
Exposure to humidity or air decreases shelf life. If packaged correctly, foods stored at temperatures below 60 degrees maintain quality for about one year.
The NC Cooperative Extension has a publication entitled “Preparing for Disasters”. It is free and is available at https://chowan.ces.ncsu.edu/ or by calling a requesting one at 252-482-6585.
Jeannie Leonard is family and consumer science Extension agent for the Randolph County Center of NC Cooperative Extension.