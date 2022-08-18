Her name was Kay Grayson, but everybody called her “The Bear Lady.”
She was a true eccentric — a statuesque former beauty who chose to live as a recluse on the edge of a swamp. Her home was a rundown trailer with no electricity and no indoor plumbing.
For 25 years, Grayson lived alone in the wilds of Tyrrell County — alone, except for the native black bears with whom she lived side by side. Grayson fed the bears, named them, protected them, and sometimes let them sleep in her cabin.
Grayson’s association with bears began the day she came home to find an injured one in her trailer. Woman and bear were mutually startled, and the bear fled. But the next day he came back, limping and hungry. Grayson began feeding the bear, whom she named Highway 64.
Over time, Grayson won the trust of the other black bears nearby. She gave names to all of them, and kept track of their generations as they reproduced. Grayson posited that the bears were highly intelligent creatures, both gentle and shy. She fiercely maintained that none of them had ever gotten aggressive with her.
Grayson’s affinity for the bruins was uncanny. Calling the bears in a sing-song voice brought them running at feeding time. At her command, “Stand up!,” a bear would stand on its hind legs and eat peanuts out of her hand. She was fond of saying, “Get a bear. You’ll never want a dog again.”
A look at Grayson’s background reveals a diverse life. A native of Pennsylvania, she moved to Las Vegas in the 1970s, where she worked as a showgirl. She later lived in California for a time, helping to run a dude ranch. A stint in Florida found her living on a sailboat and winning sailing competitions.
Due to a business partnership gone wrong, and an ensuing lawsuit, Grayson acquired 700 acres of land in Tyrrell County in 1990. She came down to check out her new holdings and never left.
Grayson became a well-known and controversial figure in Tyrrell County. Local officials repeatedly warned her not to feed the bears, a practice that was illegal as well as dangerous. She had frequent run-ins with local hunters, whom she loathed. Grayson saw herself as both advocate and protector of “her” bears and fought for them with every possible means.
As she grew older, the solitary life became increasingly difficult for Grayson. She became thin and sickly, and friends encouraged her to apply for food stamps and government housing. She refused.
A friend began dropping off home-cooked meals at the gate to Grayson’s property every morning. Late in January 2015, the friend noticed that Grayson had not been picking up the food. She alerted law enforcement who searched the area and discovered Grayson’s remains on a path near her home.
Searchers came upon scraps of clothing, strands of hair and scattered bones belonging to Grayson. Had the bears finally turned on the Bear Lady? The coroner declared the cause of death inconclusive, but privately opined that Grayson had died of natural causes.
The bears had merely borne her away, her journey ended.
Marjorie Berry is a public information specialist at Museum of the Albemarle.