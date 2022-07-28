One of the significant challenges that faced law enforcement during the late 20th century were outlaw motorcycle gangs. They were among the 1% of all known motorcycle clubs.
One group I remember posing challenges for the Fairfax County Virginia police department and other police departments in the Washington, D.C. area was the Pagan outlaw motorcycle gang.
The group started out wearing denim jackets with embroidered emblems. Initially, they were a “brotherhood” of 13 motorcyclists. In the 1960s, the Pagans adopted a formal constitution and formed a governing structure. They also chose a national president who was paid a salary.
The Pagans were non-violent until 1965. Then, as they grew in members, they became, according to newspaper articles, the “1% of motorcyclists who caused problems.” The Pagans in fact invented and adopted a 1-percenter patch, referencing the newspaper articles. Most other outlaw biker gangs quickly adopted this one-percenter patch.
With ties to other organized groups, the Pagans quickly became dominant in the Mid-Atlantic region. They were involved in assaults, arson, extortion, motorcycle/car theft, and weapons trafficking. They also smuggled and trafficked illegal drugs. The Pagans grew to nearly 5,000 members while their top echelon of leadership was always 13 in number.
The initiations into these outlaw gangs varied but were brutal and degrading in many ways. Probably the most common method of initiation was the classic “beatdown.” It involved the wannabe gangster fighting a specific number of the gang’s members for a certain amount of time. The wannabe had to withstand the beating as well as fight back.
Most gangs have a variation of the beatdown, including what is known as “The Line.” Candidates are kicked and punched as they walk between two lines of gang members. The candidate must make it to the end of the line while still on his feet. If he doesn’t, he can try again on another day when his bruises and wounds have healed. Unfortunately, these initiations have been fatal.
A member’s denim jacket was considered a “badge of membership honor.” The jackets were never washed or cleaned, and a member would feel disgraced if this ever happened.
Women were referred to as the “property” of the male members. However, investigations into the inner workings of the Pagan organization found women were involved in trafficking drugs and essential information for the gang.
Gang members also wear “sacred” patches on their denim jackets. These patches could have hundreds of meanings. Besides the 1-percenter patch, here are a few other common patches and their meanings:
13. This can symbolize the letter “M,” which might indicate several meanings, including motorcycle, marijuana, methamphetamine, or possibly something secretive only to the gang members. It also might mean “12 jurors and a judge,” symbolizing that no one could judge them; they were their own judges.
9er. Symbolizing that the member has Native American blood since the 9th letter of the alphabet is “I” (for Indian).
Ace of Spades. It symbolizes “the bringer of death.” It implies the member is willing to kill for the gang, or perhaps has already done so.
Bad Influence. Denotes the member is a “mad man.”
Flags. Denotes the gang’s location or origins.
ITCOB. This is an acronym for “I Took Care of Business.”
Men of Mayhem. Badges or pins for members who have killed inside the gang’s name.
Skull and Crossbones. It means “Respect Few, Fear None.” It may reveal that the member has killed someone for his gang.
Swastika and Nazi symbols do not mean that the gangsters are Nazis; instead, they demonstrate that they reject society’s policies.
666. This patch, worn on an outlaw member’s colors, or tattoo, symbolized Satan’s mark.
I would advise my officers that if they had cause to arrest a Pagan, they needed to remember that the gangster was probably carrying a concealed weapon under his colors. The officer was also instructed to take the Pagan’s colors (his jacket) for evidence of concealing a weapon.
Officers were also instructed to take the jacket to the cleaners for cleaning, and to give me the bill. That Pagan was then disgraced and no longer a part of the club.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department.